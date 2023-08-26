Residents speak of houses shaking after lightning fire at Dublin homes caught on camera

Local heard a massive explosion and nearby houses shook when the lightning struck

THIS is the shocking aftermath of a lightning strike which set two houses ablaze in Dublin on Friday evening.

Lightning struck a home in Corduff Gardens in Blanchardstown around 6pm on Friday causing a massive blaze in the attic of the home which also spread to the neighbouring property around 6pm.

No one was injured in the incident.

Dublin Fire Brigade said three fire engines attended the scene and brought the fire under control.

Local reported that they heard a massive explosion and nearby houses shook when the lightning struck and power went out around the area.

A number of videos of the aftermath of lightning strike were posted on social media over the weekend.

IN one video people a person can be seen going into the downstairs of the property while people are standing outside on the street watching as the blaze rips through the top of the house and a large plume of black smoke rises into the air.

A neighbour can be heard describing the incident was “very bad”.

In another video a neighbour videoing the fire says: “that’s the power of…thunder and lightning.”

Met Eireann had issued a status yellow thunderstorm warning for most of the country before the incident.

There have already been a number of lightning strikes causing injury and damage in Ireland this summer.

n Offaly woman said she was lucky to be alive after being struck by lighting while standing in her kitchen in June.

Caroline Blake was in her kitchen on June 14 when lightning struck a tap outside her home close to the village of Crinkle near Birr.

Speaking to RTÉ's News At One, Ms Blake said an “explosion” occurred as the electricity was going on and off during a storm.

Ms Blake said she was making a cup of coffee when the lightning struck and she became disorientated.

"As I was putting the spoon down into the sink, sparks came out of it – there was a massive explosion in the kitchen and the smell of burning," she said.

"The bang was so loud, it set me back a bit on my feet and I didn't know what was happening.

"I could hear the buzzing of electricity and next thing it hit my hand as I was putting the spoon back down into the sink. It stopped after a few seconds, but it just seemed to go on forever.

"It's so hard to explain how quickly it happened and how quickly it ended."

Ms Blake added: "I had my runners on, so I'd say that's what saved me, and the doctor even told me that's what would save you. I'm so happy."

Three days later, two lifeguards were hospitalised after being struck by lightning on Banna Beach in north Kerry.

They were on duty at the beach when the lightning and torrential rain affected the county. They were taken to hospital for treatment but were not seriously injured.

The torrential rain led to flooding incidents in Kerry with Tralee heavily affected.

That same week lightning caused damage major to the home of Nollaig McGreevy in Carrick-on-Shannon. She told how it was the second time her home had been hit by lightning and she was lucky that she had been delayed getting home so wasn’t in when it struck.