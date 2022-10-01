Residents of Co Dublin town have been urged to check lottery tickets
A ticket sold in Balbriggan has produced a Euromillions Plus winner of €500,000
Residents of a north Co Dublin town have been urged to check their Euromillions tickets following this weekend’s draw.
A ticket sold in the Balbriggan area has produced a Euromillions Plus winner of €500,000.
The winning Quick Pick ticket which is now worth a half million euro was sold on the day of the draw (30th September) at the Spar store which is situated on Drogheda Street in Balbriggan’s town centre.
Store owner Paddy O’Neill discussed how news of the local win has been the talking point for his customers and the surrounding town this morning.
“This is absolutely huge news in Balbriggan this morning. My phone rang late last night, and it was my local National Lottery rep. As a retailer, you know that a late-night call from the National Lottery usually means good news,” he said.
“The customers are buzzing this morning as they are learning the news. Good news like this spreads fast so we’ve had a good few in this morning already checking their tickets. We are blessed to have a loyal local customer base, so we are naturally hoping that it is one of these people.
“Whoever the winner is, the whole of Balbriggan will be delighted for them and we hope it brings every bit of joy to them and their family,” he added.
Last night’s €500,000 win in Balbriggan is the 22nd EuroMillions Plus top prize win in Ireland in 2022. The winning numbers in Friday's (30th September) EuroMillions Plus draw were: 02, 09, 31, 40, 48.
