Residents living in fear as teens make life misery in Dublin housing project

Elderly woman so afraid she jams chair up against her front door

A group of older residents in a Dublin housing project are living in fear after a number of violent incidents involving teenagers.

Killarney Court, on Buckingham Street, near Connolly Station, is run by Clúid Housing.

Security patrols ended last September after a vote indicated many residents did not want them because of the cost.

However, older tenants said this is not what they wanted and they now feel vulnerable.

Residents said groups of youths have been entering the complex and terrorising them.

They said the teenagers are screaming and shouting, banging on doors, trying to gain access, throwing food and making a general nuisance of themselves.

A recent attack on one man, aged 75, has left older residents afraid to step outside their front doors

Joe Dowling (73), who speaks for the neighbours, said that the man, who did not want to be named, had a basin of cold water thrown over him.

“Now he won’t come outside his apartment, he is that afraid and traumatised. He was, and is, in complete shock,” Mr Dowling said.

“What we’re worried about is what level of attacks will have to happen before the charity listens to our pleas for security to be reinstated. What we’re concerned about is that someone is going to be killed before something is done.”

The three-storey complex is home to 60 older people in one area and 60 young families, couples and single people in another.

The older residents are aged from 55 to nearly 90 and half of them are wheelchair users, have other mobility issues or live with mental health difficulties.

Many have been living in the complex for up to 20 years.

The cost of security was €10.50 a week per resident, with the balance paid by Clúid, an independent charity working to deliver and manage homes for those in housing need throughout the country.

Mr Dowling said: “We don’t mind paying the money to get security back in here – that was never an issue for us from the very start.

“In total, the cost was €80,000, with half being paid by residents and half by the charity.

“People are so afraid that many of them will not come out of their apartments or are sleeping with chairs up against their doors.

“While there is CCTV around the complex, what good is it if the youths have carried out attacks with the majority making sure they can’t be identified?

“Gardai do pop in, but they’re not a constant presence and can’t be.”

Before the latest incident, another resident, who was too afraid to give his name over concerns of being targeted again, was kicked and punched by youths entering the complex.

Rita White, who uses oxygen and a wheelchair, told the Irish Independent that neighbours “are living on their nerves and can’t take any more”.

However, she added: “I’m not afraid to speak out. What have I to lose?

“This is my home and I don’t feel safe any more. I try to sleep at night, but I can’t – I have a chair up against the door for fear of any of the teenagers breaking in. ​

“Who could live like this? We’ve all had to deal with this for so long that we’re worn out and can’t take it any more.”

Those who wanted to voice their concerns and anger included Nessan John Kelly (72), James Champion (69), Sean O’Neill (66), Brian Carroll (80), Lily Joyce (80), Paul Grimes (60) and Doreen Rogers (81).

Ms Rogers said she is particularly terrified as she lives in a ground-floor apartment.

She is regarded as the gardener of the complex by the older residents as she plants and cares for the flowers and shrubs they have all come to enjoy.

“I love tending to the gardens in the complex, but I’m nearly too afraid to do that now,” she said. “Gardening is my lifeline and I love it, but sometimes I don’t know whether I should go outside my door.

“This behaviour which is being allowed to happen is impacting on all of our lives and chipping away at us all.”

In a statement, Clúid said: “Clúid and Clann [the age-friendly housing service for people over 55] take the safety and security of all our residents very seriously.

“Incidents of anti-social behaviour in our scheme in Killarney Court have been reported to An Garda Síochána and relevant information, including CCTV footage, has been shared.

“We work closely with An Garda Síochána through the Dublin 1 Safety Forum, community policing and other mechanisms to deter anti-social behaviour and identify trespassers.

“Clúid and Clann are in discussions internally and with residents and third-party contractors about enhanced security measures, including additional CCTV cameras, security doors and patrols to ensure Killarney Court continues to be a great place to live.”