Residents ‘frustrated’ by illegal dumping near vacant homes in Ballymun

“Frustrated” residents in Ballymun are calling on the council to clean up illegal dumping near vacant properties throughout the area.

This week, a newly vacant home in the Shangan area has become the target of illegal dumping while it is awaiting to be turned around for new tenants.

A number of shopping trolleys filled with household waste, including food, furniture and appliances, have been dumped at the vacant property.

Councillor Noeleen O’Reilly said the issue of illegal dumping happens “all the time” and there are other properties in the area in the “same state”.

“This happens all the time, anytime someone moves out or someone passes away and the council gets back a void unit,” she said.

“It can take a number of months to turn around that unit, so people target it for illegal dumping. There are people living beside these houses. It’s giving people huge anxiety.

“It’s everything, food waste, furniture, anything. There is a huge amount of people not disposing of their waste property,” she added.

Councillor O’Reilly said residents are “really angry and frustrated” and the council needs to “step up” to tackle illegal dumping.

“Some of them are really upset about it. I’ve had three or four people contacting me about that house alone this week,” she said.

“People look out their window and that is what they see. That’s probably a week’s worth of rubbish there.”

Councillor O’Reilly said the privatisation of bins more than 10 years ago has been a “disaster” for Dublin.

Bin collection was controlled by Dublin City Council until 2012. A court case taken by private bin companies, after the council amended the waste management plan, resulted in local authorities exiting the market.

Councillor O’Reilly said before the private bin companies took control of the market, “their bins were on their rent so there was no reason not to pay bins and not to dispose of their waste”.

“The policy around illegal dumping in Dublin City Council is failing. It will happen again and they will clear again and it will be a merry-go-round,” she said.

The illegal dumping has been reported to the council, who have arranged to clear the rubbish on Friday.

“They will be going through the bags to see if there is any identification,” councillor O’Reilly added.