Residents evacuated after fire rips through Dublin apartment complex

Several units of Dublin Fire Brigade are dealing with the fire, with flames and smoke bellowing from the top floors.

A major fire broke out at an apartment complex in north west Dublin this afternoon.

The blaze spread to several apartments in the top floor area of a block near the Crowne Plaza hotel in Blanchardstown.

Seven units of Dublin Fire Brigade rushed to the scene and firefighters are battling the blaze as flames and smoke bellows from the top floors.

7️⃣ Seven units are currently attending a fire in a high rise building in #Blanchardstown



🚒 Smoke is visible but we have firefighters on scene dealing with the incident pic.twitter.com/8ge9fKbpi5 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) May 28, 2023

The blaze broke out this afternoon. There are no reported injuries but it is understood residents have been evacuated.

It has since been extinguished.

A Dublin Fire spokesperson said: “Dublin Fire Brigade are currently responding to a fire in a high rise building off the Blanchardstown Road South.

Major fire raging in Dublin apartment complex in Blanchardstown

"The fire was reported shortly before 16.30 hours and seven units are on scene including two turntable ladders. Operations are continuing at the incident. No injuries reported.”

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí in Blanchardstown are currently at scene assisting Dublin Fire Brigade at a fire of an apartment block at Falcon View, Blanchardstown this afternoon, Sunday, May 28, 2023. No further details are available at this time."

The building is beside the Crowne Plaza Hotel, near Blanchardstown Shopping Centre.