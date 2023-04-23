Residents ‘afraid to leave the house’ as ‘tornado’ spotted outside Cork city
The clip shows what appears to be a strange twister moving along some fields at a farm in Ballincollig, Cork
Social media users were left “afraid to leave the house” after seeing a video of a “possible tornado” just outside Cork city over the weekend.
The clip shows what appears to be a strange twister moving along some fields at a farm in Ballincollig, Cork.
Video sent in from Ballincollig Cork today of a possible tornado! Anyone else in that area spot it or any reports of damage?— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) April 22, 2023
Captured by Elaine Pilkinton. pic.twitter.com/S51PkJEhDd
It was captured by a local woman from the safety of her back garden.
“Video sent in from Ballincollig Cork today of a possible tornado! Anyone else in that area spot it or any reports of damage?” one weather account tweeted.
However, the apparent twister didn’t raise any concerns with Met Éireann, who said that it may have been caused due to “localised conditions”.
A spokesperson for the national forecaster told sundayworld.com that nothing unusual has been recorded at any of their weather stations this weekend, noting that Cork Airport is very close to Ballincollig.
Additionally, balloon readings from Valentia Observatory didn’t indicate that there was “strong shear in the upper air” - a good indication that nothing strange was afoot.
Read more
The spokesperson added that they have not received any other reports relating to the twister.
Despite this, some Twitter users were left spooked by the video and the apparent tornado and shared their concerns online.
One person said: “When you see the cows running for shelter like that it’s not good”.
Another wrote: “Afraid to leave the house now.”
Someone else penned: “Look at the cattle. They know. Animals are the first warning sign of bad weather or earthquake.”
And another added: “Tornado in Cork.. Mad!!"
Today's Headlines
turkey teeth | Woman who flew to Turkey for cosmetic surgery while claiming free legal aid targeted by CAB
Twisted | Residents ‘afraid to leave the house’ as ‘tornado’ spotted outside Cork city
Investigation | Gardaí fear ex-cop who attended Gerry Hutch acquittal bash may have been compromised
Farwell possums | Ireland’s best-known drag queens join outpouring of grief at loss of Barry Humphries
CASHING OUT | Daniel Kinahan offered €1m bounty to murder Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch
KNOCKOUT VENUE | Erin McGregor is considering marrying fiancé Terry in beautiful Italian palace
divine intervention | Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch’s minder is a former Dublin hurler and recovering addict
Cake shame | Sick Irish Nazis celebrate Hitler’s birthday by baking cakes in his honour
traumatic | Woman threw pint glass at Irish singer and destroyed guitar bought with Taylor Swift tip
Covid breach | Belfast cop doctored pictures in attempt to cover up rule-breaking lockdown holiday