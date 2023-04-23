Residents ‘afraid to leave the house’ as ‘tornado’ spotted outside Cork city

The clip shows what appears to be a strange twister moving along some fields at a farm in Ballincollig, Cork

The suspected tornado was spotted in Ballincollig

Social media users were left “afraid to leave the house” after seeing a video of a “possible tornado” just outside Cork city over the weekend.

Video sent in from Ballincollig Cork today of a possible tornado! Anyone else in that area spot it or any reports of damage?



Captured by Elaine Pilkinton. pic.twitter.com/S51PkJEhDd — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) April 22, 2023

It was captured by a local woman from the safety of her back garden.

“Video sent in from Ballincollig Cork today of a possible tornado! Anyone else in that area spot it or any reports of damage?” one weather account tweeted.

However, the apparent twister didn’t raise any concerns with Met Éireann, who said that it may have been caused due to “localised conditions”.

A spokesperson for the national forecaster told sundayworld.com that nothing unusual has been recorded at any of their weather stations this weekend, noting that Cork Airport is very close to Ballincollig.

Additionally, balloon readings from Valentia Observatory didn’t indicate that there was “strong shear in the upper air” - a good indication that nothing strange was afoot.

The spokesperson added that they have not received any other reports relating to the twister.

Despite this, some Twitter users were left spooked by the video and the apparent tornado and shared their concerns online.

One person said: “When you see the cows running for shelter like that it’s not good”.

Another wrote: “Afraid to leave the house now.”

Someone else penned: “Look at the cattle. They know. Animals are the first warning sign of bad weather or earthquake.”

And another added: “Tornado in Cork.. Mad!!"