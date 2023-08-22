Rescued puppies described as having ‘worst case of mange ever seen’

‘They were so full of worms, their little tummies were bursting’

The two pups must be kept away from other dogs for now

Two rescued puppies have been described as having the worst case of mange seen by animal welfare volunteers.

The almost hairless pups, barely recognisable as cocker spaniels, were lucky to survive, but now appear to be pulling through.

Wexford Society of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals have taken the nine-week old pups into care and are hopeful they will now make a full recovery.

“They were really in an awful state. They had sarcoptic mange, which is highly contagious and infectious,” WSPCA director Barbara Bent told the Sunday World.

“They were so full of worms, their little tummies were bursting, and the vet said there were so many worms it was impacting on their hearts and their body temperature.

“They were in crisis for 48 hours, but thank God they are two tough little gurriers who are doing well now, wanting to be out and around which, until their mange is under control, they can’t be.

“They are terrific eaters. They are amazing, tough little fellas now.”

She said it was touch and go for the pair when they were first rescued last week because of their low body temperature.

One of the rescued neglected Cocker Spaniel pups

“When their body temperature drops, that’s a big worry because it means their system isn’t coping with whatever is going on,” she said.

The particular type of mange is usually passed on from the mother and a search to find her was to no avail.

“We went around and places we knew in the area but there was no sign of anyone with the mother.”

In the meantime, Barbara said the pups will have remain isolated, firstly to prevent the spread of the mange and also because they have yet to be vaccinated against other common diseases.

“They have to be washed every second day with a special shampoo. They’re being kept from other dogs and the vet will assess them.”

Barbara said that while it is “consoling” the pups are recovering “it is terrible that people have dogs in such a state.”

“ We’ve had endless bitches taken into care that were heavily pregnant and people don’t want them. It is just soul destroying.

“If you have puppies and you don’t want them, just come in. We give out vouchers to people to neuter their bitches and we’ll look after the puppies from there. We need to get that message out to people,” she said.

“The source of the problem is people having unwanted pups, because that’s where such a large number of these come from. It is very frustrating in this day and age.”