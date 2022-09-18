Rescue operation underway in Mayo for man trapped in sea cave
Gardaí and emergency services remain at the scene of an ongoing operation in the Downpatrick Head area
A multi-agency rescue operation is continuing in Co Mayo this morning after a man became trapped in a sea cave.
Gardaí and emergency services remain at the scene of an ongoing operation in the Downpatrick Head area.
It is understood he may have been caught by rising waters in the cave on Saturday evening.
A spokesperson for Malin Head Coast Guard said it was tasked to the scene and the situation is ongoing.
“There’s a lot of agencies there this morning from coast guard to lifeboat to cliff rescue and gardaí. They’re hoping to get this man out soon,” the spokesperson said.
“I think this cave has access both from up top and from the sea, and I think he may have went down from up above and got trapped.”
