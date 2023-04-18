Renowned Irish climber Noel Hanna dies after incident on Mt Annapurna

"Noel was the first person from Ireland to successfully climb K2, and astonishingly he climbed the summit of Everest 10 times”

A renowned climber from Ireland has died while descending from one of the world’s highest mountains.

According to local reports, Noel Hanna passed away after an incident on Mount Annapurna in Nepal – the 10th highest mountain in the world.

Mingma Sherpa, chairman at Seven Summit Treks, said Mr Hanna “breathed his last in Camp IV last night”.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Hanna, from Dromara, Co Down, who was one of Ireland’s best-known climbers.

Mourne Mountain Adventures said: “Very saddened to hear of the passing of Noel Hanna this morning.

"Local to the Mournes, Noel was the first person from Ireland to successfully climb K2, and astonishingly he climbed the summit of Everest 10 times.

“There is some peace in that he spent his last moments doing what he loved best, such a great man and one of Northern Ireland’s finest mountaineers”.

Indian woman climber Baljeet Kaur went missing near Camp IV while descending from the summit point, organisers said.

A third person, Indian climber Anurag Maloo, went missing after falling from 6,000m into a crevasse while descending from Camp IV the previous day.