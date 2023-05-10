Remembrance service to be held for Finbar Cafferkey who died fighting in Ukraine

The funeral will take place in the coming months when Finbar's remains have been recovered and repatriated

A service of remembrance for Finbar Cafferkey, who was killed while fighting in Ukraine, is taking place this Friday in Cashel, Achill where the 45-year-old was from.

A notice on RIP.ie adds that the funeral will take place in the coming months when Finbar's remains have been recovered and repatriated.

It notes that Finbar Cafferkey, Cashel, Achill, Co. Mayo, died on April 19, 2023, near Bakhmut, Ukraine.

“He is sadly missed by his parents Tom and Celine, his brothers Eamon and Colm, his sisters Maeve and Orla, his relations and a wide network of friends,” the notice reads.

The remembrance service will take place at 6pm in Ted Lavelle's function room, Cashel, Achill, followed by time to share condolences until 8.30pm.

In the condolences section, people have left hundreds of message of sympathy and support including one that reads: “I was in College with Finbar RIP and he was dedicated to Human Rights and Justice for all.

"He will be sadly missed by all who had the honour of knowing him. May Finbar's brave soul Rest in Peace.”

Another adds: “Sincere condolences to Celine Tom and Cafferkey family. Also to Ann and the Lavelle family on the deeply sad and untimely passing of Finbar. Thinking of you at this difficult time. May his courageous soul rest in peace.

Finbar was a well-known activist

Mr Cafferkey, a veteran of the Shell to Sea campaign, from Achill Island in Co Mayo, who had fought against Isis in Syria, died fighting against Russian forces near the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, which has witnessed some of the heaviest fighting in the Ukraine war in recent months.

Mr Cafferkey had previous combat experience in the Syrian conflict and had been active in the Shell to Sea campaign against the Corrib gas pipeline in his native Mayo.

He had travelled to Syria to volunteer with the YPG in their fight against Isis in Rojava.

He has been described in online tributes as a "respected activist".

A statement on the Shell to Sea group's website said: "We are all heartbroken to hear of the death of our brave friend Finbar, who was guided by the principles of freedom and equality for all.

"Heartfelt sympathies to all his family and friends. Rest in peace."

He had participated in rallies with the group.

Mr Cafferkey's activism on environmental issues, homelessness and migration has also been praised in tributes.

The Russian embassy in Ireland later pointed the finger at the Irish Government and media for the death of Mr Cafferkey.

In a statement the Russian embassy to Ireland said the Irish Government and media bore responsibility for his death.

It said that if remarks made by Tánaiste Micheál Martin meant the Government supported Irish people fighting in Ukraine “then Ireland would be the direct participant of the conflict with all the ensuing consequences”.

But speaking on RTÉ on Saturday, People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith said she does not believe Mr Cafferkey’s death should “influence” the Irish Government’s decision regarding Russia in the future.

Deputy Smith, who personally knew the deceased from his campaigning work, said she does not think “for one second” that he would have been “influenced by the political position of the Irish Government”.

“He was a free thinker. I wouldn’t agree that we should be encouraging young men and women to go out and fight with those forces. But having said that, I respect his life and his death,” she said.

“Finbar and his family would not like his life and death to be made a political football in this situation. I don’t think the Irish Government should use it, and I think the Russian ambassador was way out of order.

“I believe he owes an apology to the family.”