Reason for blockade at asylum seekers hotel in Co Clare ‘no longer exists’, senator says

The reason for the blockade at the Magowna House Hotel in Inch by locals opposed to asylum seekers being housed there, “no longer exists,” Co Clare Senator Timmy Dooley has said.

Senator Dooley said that locals have met with Government representatives and had their concerns listened to and now it’s time to remove the blockade.

“I never supported the idea, but I understood where people were coming from,” he told Newstalk Breakfast,

“Conversations will be had but we do need quickly to move to the removal of the blockade now – the time and space was given.”

This morning, Minister for State for Integration Joe O’Brien informed the Inch residents in Clare that over the next four weeks, no new additional International Protection (IP) applicants will be brought to Magowna House.

Senator Dooley said the next step for the community is “engagement and dialogue” with asylum seekers.

“Working with the asylum seekers as well to ensure that there isn't a ‘them and us’ in the community,” he said.

“[It’s] picked up from social media and elsewhere where every minor indiscretion by an asylum seeker is amplified and highlighted on social media.

“The message abroad is that the asylum seekers are a marauding bunch of young men wielding swords and attacking – awful stuff.”

Senator Dooley added that the compromise made the Government did not make it “look weak.”

“The purpose being put forward by some of the locals was the need to continue the blockade because they were afraid more was coming,” he said.

“The operator of the business at the time said there will be no more coming because the property is not ready to take any more and that will take at least a month.

“In my conversations with the group that were there and with the owner, they said ‘Well, we need to get that from the Government.’

Meanwhile, Dublin’s People Before Profit–Solidarity TD Eugene ‘Gino’ Kenny said the roadblocks and rhetoric around the asylum seekers in Clare “is just not helpful at all.”

“The vast majority of time asylum seekers have been into the community across the country, people have invited them in with welcoming arms,” he said.

“Thus far, Ireland has welcomed nearly 100,000 people and that's unprecedented.”

A protest in Deputy Kenny’s constituency of Clondalkin was reported following the announcement that the area would house asylum seekers.

“They have a right to protest – I disagree with them,” he said.

“Our own people went across the world and sometimes they didn't meet that welcome.”