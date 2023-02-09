Reaction to fundraiser matching Enoch Burke fines for LGBTQ+ charities has been ‘incredible’
Independent councillor Alan Edge has set up a fundraiser called ‘Enough Enoch’
A Dublin councillor who started a fundraiser to match fines handed out to Enoch Burke in aid of LGBTQ+ charities, has said the reaction so far has been “incredible”.
Independent councillor Alan Edge has set up a fundraiser called ‘Enough Enoch’ in “solidarity with LGBTQ+ and trans youth in the wake of the Enoch Burke saga”.
The High Court has imposed fines of €700-a-day on Mr Burke due to his defiance of court orders requiring him to stay away from Wilson’s Hospital School. The fine now stands at €9,100.
The schoolteacher has claimed he is being penalised for his opposition on religious grounds to transgenderism.
Cllr Edge hopes to raise “€700 to support two charities for each day Enoch Burke attends the school”. So far, he has raised €5,870.
“I think this is an opportunity to shift focus a little bit, there are other voices here. It’s great to see the response and the positivity around it.
“I think a lot of people were really pleased to do something constructive and a lot of the feedback I’ve had is people saying it’s a lovely idea.
“I think that has made a positive change to people, taking this bad news story and turning it into good news.”
Cllr Edge says the fundraiser is “about countering some of the negativities with something positive”.
“When we look at the tone of social media, there’s a huge amount of negativity. Particularly, the Burke story can be a focal point for a lot of that online hate.
“It’s stressful enough being in school without having this intrusion. It’s made us question if we put the needs of children first. Young people encounter enough stress already with exams and so on, this is disruptive.
“I think the wider LGBTQ+ community were glad to see something good come from this and to have a counterpoint to the negativity around the story. The feedback is incredible.
“As long as I’m aware he’s there, I’ll keep the fundraiser open,” he added.
Today's Headlines
Exposed | Bank fraudster who fleeced his customers out of £355k to feed gambling addiction
'unusual case' | Iraqi sisters who made false statements to get €10k in Direct Provision payments avoid jail
blazed bright | Brendan Behan at 100: House painter, IRA prisoner, hell-raiser, literary genius
latest | ‘Chief suspect’ in murder of Kerry granny Miriam Burns (75) released without charge
Dopey pants | Thug who threatened Sunday World readers is jailed for having knife and dope in underpants
HEALY HAPPY | Una Healy posts footage of stunning Costa Rica getaway
disqualified | Uninsured drivers must face consequences, says judge as he jails Dublin dad-of-two
Fatal shooting | Gardaí renew appeal for information on 11th anniversary of cold case murder
LATEST | Jason Corbett murder: Moving Molly and Tom Martens retrial unnecessary, prosecutors argue
'misconduct' | Two PSNI officers go on trial accused of dumping drugs seized in an arrest