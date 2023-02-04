Raw chicken products sold in Ireland’s top supermarkets recalled amid salmonella fears

A number of chicken products – including some sold in Dunnes, Lidl and Tesco – have been taken off shelves.

Irish people have been warned not to eat some raw chicken products due to a risk of salmonella.

A number of chicken products – including some sold in Aldi, Dunnes, Lidl and Tesco – have been taken off shelves and a precautionary recall notice has been issued.

The affected products include chicken fillets, mini fillets and small chickens from processor Western Brand and some sold under BWG’s Glenmor Brand.

The news comes following the launch of an investigation by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine into incidences of salmonella in a number of broiler flocks.

There has been no cases of illness linked to the investigation to date.

“If anyone has any of the affected chicken product at home, we are advising them not to eat it,” said Dr Pamela Byrne, the Chief Executive of the FSAI.

"To date, there have been no confirmed cases of human illness linked to this investigation.

"Just as a reminder to consumers, raw chicken should always be handled hygienically to prevent cross contamination with ready-to-eat food and raw chicken should never be washed.

"Always wash your hands after handling it and always wash any utensils you’ve used to prepare it. Raw chicken should always be cooked thoroughly before eating it.”

Retailers have been asked to remove the implicated batches from sale and to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where the affected batches were sold.

In a statement today, the FSAI said:

“The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) today advises that a precautionary extended food recall is under way by Western Brand of a number of specific raw chicken products due to the possible presence of Salmonella.

"This recall is linked to the ongoing investigation by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine into incidences of Salmonella infection in a number of broiler flocks.

"The FSAI is warning consumers who may have the affected chicken products at home not to eat them."

The FSAI website says symptoms of salmonella develop between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but can range between 6 and 72 hours.

It says: “The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps.

"The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission.

"The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.”