Rainy day in store but temperatures to climb to 20C next week

Southern areas will see better weather over the weekend

It will be a mix of showers and drier spells for much of the country this weekend but it will be relatively warm with highs of 18C in places today.

Saturday’s cloudy start will make way for showers in the afternoon and more persistent rain as evening approaches. The sunny southeast will miss most of the rain, though.

Saturday will be rainy in most areas, particularly in Ulster and Connacht but it will be mild with lows of just 8-12C.

Sunday will again begin cloudy and drizzly but again, the southeast will see the best of the weather with sunny spells and remaining largely dry.

“The afternoon and evening will be mainly dry with some bright intervals. However, showers will develop in southern parts of Munster and Leinster. Highest temperatures of 13 or 14 degrees in the north and northwest to 18 or 19 degrees in the southeast with light northerly breezes,” Met Éireann said.

The forecaster said high pressure will “continue to dominate the weather over Ireland for much of the coming week”, meaning it will remain dry in most parts as temperatures will also gradually pick up.

So, it will be mainly dry with just some patchy rain or light showers possible at times.

Monday morning will see sunny spells developing with highest temperatures of 13-17, warmest in the south of the country. Temperatures will dip slightly on Monday night but it will be dry with clear spells and lowest temperatures of five to 10 degrees. “Tuesday will be mainly dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with light west to northwest breezes. Tuesday night will be dry with lowest temperatures of six to nine degrees. “Wednesday will be a cloudier day with light rain and drizzle developing in the northwest and moving southeastwards and dying out as it does so. Parts of the east and southeast will stay completely dry. Highest temperatures of 13 or 14 degrees in the northwest to 19 or 20 degrees in the southeast with light to moderate westerly breezes,” Met Éireann said.

Early indications are that the end of next week will also be mainly dry and sunny with temperatures in the mid to high teens.