Raheny murder suspect ‘rang emergency services’ after mother-of-two Anna Mooney stabbed

It is understood an argument had broken out at the property a short time earlier.

A man suspected of murdering a mother of two rang emergency services after she suffered fatal stab wounds.

Anna Mooney, who was agedin her 40s, died the violent assault in north Dublin in the early hours of yesterday.

She is believed to have been stabbed several times at a house in Kilbarrack Road, Raheny, at about 1am.

Two children are believed to have been in the house at the time, but were not harmed. They are currently being cared for.

Paramedics arrived and gardaí were notified.

Ms Mooney was found in the kitchen and pronounced dead a short time later.

A source said: “This was a violent attack and indications are that it developed from a row earlier on in the night.

“Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry into this matter and are not looking for anyone else.”

The man, who is aged in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to Raheny garda station.

A garda outside the house in Raheny. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

He remained in garda custody last night and was being questioned about the murder, and is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, which allows him to be detained for up to 24 hours.

His period of detention is due to expire later today (fri) when he must either be charged or released from gardacustody, without charge, pending a file being sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The area around the house remained sealed-off yesterday as members of the Garda Technical Bureau carried out a forensic examination.

Gardaí were also conducting door-to-door inquiries and appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with information in relation to the incident, to come forward.

Local people reacted with shock yesterday as they watched Ms Mooney’s body of the mother-of- two being removed from the house and placed in an ambulance.

One woman became visibly upset when she was told about her violent death.

Another neighbour said: “It’s just absolutely tragic. There are no words, really. You don’t expect to wake up one morning with the guards outside because someone has been killed. God rest her.”

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Daryl Barron said local people were upset by the news.

“It is very concerning. A young woman has lost her life and it’s extremely distressing,” he said.

“It is a very distressing time for neighbours and people in a community that has been quite quiet in recent years and hasn’t had anything like this happening in recent times.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family, and we can only wait and see the outcome of the investigation.”