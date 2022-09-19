‘Quick thinking’ gardaí praised for saving woman (60s) from Kerry house fire

The four gardaí who responded to the incident received medical treatment, in particular two members who suffered from smoke inhalation

The scene at Arbutus Grove, Killarney, where a woman in her 60s had a narrow escape from a house fire last night. Fire crews were at the scene quickly and confined the fire to one room. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Four “quick thinking” gardaí have been praised for their bravery after they saved a woman (60s) from a house fire over the weekend.

Gardaí responded to the fire at a domestic residence in Killarney, on Friday evening, September 16.

"A call was received at approximately 9.20pm, with the initial report indicating that there was a smell of smoke coming from the property. On arrival to scene, Gardaí did not observe any obvious signs of a fire. However, when they reached the back of the house, they could see smoke billowing from a window,” a garda spokesperson said.

“There was reason to believe that the homeowner was inside so an attempt was made to enter. Efforts to gain entry through the front door were unsuccessful. A small window was then smashed, and Gardaí managed to unlock the door.

“Garda Eddie Meaney, Garda Martine Desmond, Garda Tom Moynihan and Garda Patrick Finnegan entered the property which was filled with smoke. They found a woman lying on the floor and ascertained she was conscious but motionless. The woman was lifted from the floor by Gardaí and quickly taken outside where she received medical attention from Garda Martina Desmond and Garda Meaney.”

The fire was later extinguished by local fire services and the woman, who is aged in her 60s, was taken to Kerry University Hospital to receive treatment for her injuries. Gardaí said her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The four gardaí who responded to the incident received medical treatment, in particular two members who suffered from smoke inhalation.

It’s been confirmed that all four have recovered and have resumed duty, while peer support services have also been made available.

Speaking after the incident Superintendent Flor Murphy commended the action of his frontline colleagues: "Gardaí on a daily basis show selfless bravery and dedication to keeping people safe. I have no doubt without the quick thinking and bravery of my colleagues Garda Meaney, Desmond, Moynihan and Finnegan that there would have been a tragic outcome to this incident. I am proud to work with these dedicated Gardaí."