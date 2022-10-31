Queen’s University Belfast condemns attacks on professor over united Ireland stance

Colin Harvey was one of the main drivers behind Ireland’s Future

Queen’s University has released a statement condemning “abusive commentary” towards a Human Rights Law professor who previously faced abuse for his work on an event supporting a united Ireland.

Colin Harvey was one of the main drivers behind Ireland’s Future - an Irish non-profit company formed in 2017 to campaign for new constitutional arrangements on the island of Ireland.

Critics have directly and indirectly attacked Professor Harvey in recent years, while the DUP was accused of blocking his appointment to a panel of experts to be established to consider a Bill of Rights for Northern Ireland.

Queen’s University Belfast released a statement on Monday following a similar release on March 10.

It read: “The university again outright condemns the threatening and abusive commentary towards Professor Colin Harvey.

“Earlier this year, the university management made contact with the PSNI, who now have ongoing engagement with the university security team to ensure the safety and welfare of all our staff, and a member of the university management team has ongoing contact with Professor Harvey.

“The university strongly supports freedom of thought and expression within a framework of respect for the rights of other persons.

"Academic freedom is enshrined as a guiding principle in the university’s charter and statute.

"The university fully supports the right of its academics to publish work and express academic opinion within this framework.”