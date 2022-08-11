Puck Fair goat brought down from cage 50ft above Kerry town due to heat concerns

The welfare of the goat during the festival was once again the topic of debate as the festival kicked off in Kerry this week with the Coronation of the goat occurring on Wednesday.

The King Puck, who was suspended above Killorglin in a cage.

The goat suspended 50ft above Killorglin in a cage as part of the Puck Fair, has been removed due to heat concerns.

The King Puck, the goat crowned king of the Puck Fair, was taken down from the cage 50ft high, when a vet determined it was too hot for the goat to remain exposed to the elements.

Puck Fair organisers have confirmed that the goat is cooling in the shade.

The goat was hoisted to his platform over the town where he usually remains in situ for the three-day festival.

Queen of Puck Alesha Williams crowns King Puck for 2022 at Puck Fair in Killorglin,

Today it was deemed temperatures were too high for the goat to remain aloft in the cage and was taken down for his own safety. Temperatures were due to hit 26 degrees in Kerry today.

It is believed the King Puck was brought down from the stand before midday today.

There was widespread condemnation of the practice of hoisting the goat in a cage, with many alleging it was animal cruelty to trap the goat in the cage for three days but organisers of the festival have defended the fair and said they will, as they have always done, ensure the goat is well looked after.

Chairman Declan Falvey said that given the temperatures plans will be put in place to ensure the safety of the animal.

"We have plans to look after the welfare of the goat. We will do whatever it takes to ensure the goat is safe.”

"He is looked after since he was caught about a month ago on a daily basis and when he is raised up and put in the pen he will be look after too.”