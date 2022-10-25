Pubs in Ireland can serve until 12.30am and clubs can open till 6am under new rules

The Government believes nightclub permits will largely be availed of by bigger nightclubs and venues, mainly in cities

People enjoy a pint in Dublin over the St Patrick’s weekend in 2019. Photo by Artur Widak via Getty Images — © NurPhoto via Getty Images

Pubs will be able to serve until 12.30am every night of the week under a major reform of licensing laws.

The new legislation will also clear the way for nightclubs to stay open until 6am, but last orders will be required to be taken at 5am.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee will bring a memo to Cabinet this morning seeking to modernise the country’s antiquated licensing laws.

Under existing legislation, pubs have to stop serving at 11.30pm between Monday and Thursday, with this extending to 12.30am on Friday and Saturday, while final orders are at 11pm on Sunday.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee wants to modernise the country’s antiquated licensing laws. Photo: Gareth Chaney

This will now be standardised across all seven days of the week with pubs permitted to open from 10.30am to 12.30am every day.

In a move aimed at bringing Ireland in line with other European countries, nightclubs will have the option to remain open until 6am – with the requirement that alcohol cannot be served after 5am, with dancing able to continue until closing time.

Opening hours for late bars will remain at 2.30am and a new late-bar permit will be required to keep serving later than regular pubs.

A new system of permits for late bars and nightclubs will be introduced as part of the reforms. The minister is aiming to have legislation underpinning the change to opening hours enacted next year.

At Cabinet, Ms McEntee will formally seek permission to begin the process of drafting the Sale of Alcohol Bill to replace a patchwork of 100 laws – some of which are over 200 years old and two-thirds of which pre-date the foundation of the State.

Once enacted, the bill will lead to one piece of legislation to regulate the sale of alcohol.

The new laws are also aimed at supporting the development of the night-time economy.

A government source said the new legislation will “emphasise that the sale of alcohol cannot be treated like the sale of any other good”.

“We must retain restrictions on its sale and on who is permitted to sell it, and to whom. These proposals will ensure that the sale of alcohol will remain closely regulated,” he said.

Ireland will maintain a restrictive licensing system with licences only granted by the courts and objections allowed from fire authorities, local authorities, the HSE, An Garda Síochána and local communities.

Man drinking a pint of beer. Photo: PA — © PA

The interests of public health officials, gardaí, the local community and the safety of those present on licensed premises will be prioritised under the laws.

New conditions for operating a late bar or nightclub will include a requirement to have CCTV on the premises and security staff properly accredited with the Private Security Authority.

The Government believes nightclub permits will largely be availed of by bigger nightclubs and venues, mainly in cities, and will not be availed of by many nightclubs.

Ms McEntee is expected to say the new laws will make sure alcohol is tightly regulated while also protecting the sustainability of the country’s pub and night-time sector.

Details of the licensing law reforms will be announced once the Cabinet agrees to overhaul the rules governing the opening of pub, clubs and late bars.