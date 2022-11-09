Public say Jo Jo Dullard will ‘never be forgotten’ on 27th anniversary of her disappearance

The 21-year-old was last heard from on this day exactly 27 years ago, when she contacted a friend from a phone box in Moone, Co Kildare

Social media users have said that missing Kilkenny woman Jo Jo Dullard will “never be forgotten” on the 27th anniversary of her disappearance.

The 21-year-old was last heard from on this day exactly 27 years ago, when she contacted a friend from a phone box in Moone, Co Kildare at about 11.30pm on November 9, 1995.

She was hitching a lift to travel home to Callan, Co Kilkenny after missing the direct bus from Busáras.

She was never seen again and her body was never found. Her disappearance was upgraded to a murder investigation in 2020.

People across the country are remembering the trainee beauty therapist online today, with many calling for justice for Jo Jo and her family.

One person said: “27 years ago tonight Jo Jo Dullard was taken, murdered and her body hidden. Thinking of her family today. ⁦

“@gardainfo cold case murder enquiry continues -give info to 1800666111 -this lovely photo shows Jo Jo with 80’s pop stars on her bedroom wall #missing #jojo #unsolved,” they added.

In the photo, Jo Jo can be seen holding a stack of books by her bed while posters of George Michael and A-ha's Morten Harket adorn her walls.

Another person wrote: “Another heartbreaking anniversary for her family who have never give up the fight to bring JoJo home”.

Someone else said: “Jo jo Dullard you [will] never be forgotten went missing on the 9th November 1995 i have you in my thoughts and prayers and i pray for family at this sad time.

“I hope your family get closure one day god keep you all safe please if there anyone out there that know something come forward and help family they have suffered enough god take care of all on this sad day”.

Another said: “27 years ago tonight that a young woman by the name of Jo Jo Dullard was trying to return home from Dublin. Someone out there prevented her from arriving home. Her family never seen her again.

“Someone out there must have some information so the family can finally have closure.”

This day last year, Superintendent Martin Walker of Kildare Garda Station assured the public that the case is still being investigated.

Speaking on Kfm Radio on Tuesday, he urged anyone who knows anything about JoJo’s disappearance to come forward so that the Dullard family can finally have closure.

“This case was upgraded to a murder investigation last year and will never close,” Mr Walker said.

“The answers are out there. Somebody out there knows what happened and I would appeal to their sense of humanity to come forward and give us the small details that will bring this matter to conclusion.

“Please God, we will get some closure for the family, but we need people to come forward, stand up to the plate, and be good, civic-minded people.”

An annual gathering to remember Jo Jo will take place in Kilkenny this Sunday, November 13.

It will begin at 12.15pm in the Kilkenny Castle courtyard and participants will then walk together to the missing persons monument in the Castle Park.