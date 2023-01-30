‘Public health concern’ as Salmonella outbreak on several Irish poultry farms

The department said all affected birds will be culled humanely and disposed of

Poultry is far more significant to Northern Ireland’s economy than to any other part of the British Isles

The Department of Agriculture is investigating a Salmonella outbreak on a number of different poultry farms located across the country, the Sunday World has learned.

The Department confirmed the development stating that “all confirmed positive flocks have been restricted and are under Department controls with the affected birds to be culled humanely and disposed of”.

The Department has not yet clarified the number of birds affected by the outbreak or how the contamination may impact on supermarket food supply chains.

In a statement a Department spokesperson said: “The Department is carrying out an investigation into the cause of the outbreak, which was initiated once laboratory results confirmed the presence Salmonella Typhimurium, which is of public health concern.

Stock image Photo: Joe Giddens/PA

“The Department is working closely with the National Reference Laboratory for Salmonella and the producers in order to determine the cause of the outbreak and mitigate the risk of further spread. The investigation is on-going.

“The Department is co-ordinating its response with the FSAI to reduce any potential for food safety risk”.

The spokesperson added that a National Salmonella Control Programme in poultry “operates routinely”, continuing that “this includes regular sampling by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and farmers at multiple points during the life stages of poultry flocks. This programme has been operating successfully over many years, with a very low prevalence of any Salmonella species in Irish broiler flocks”.

In response to the matter, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said it has been notified of the outbreak and is liaising with the Department officials.

An FSAI spokesperson said: “The FSAI has been notified by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine about an investigation it is carrying out into a possible Salmonella outbreak on a farm. The FSAI is liaising with the Department of Agriculture in its investigation.”