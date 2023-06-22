Public figures call for permanent Savita Halappanavar memorial in Dublin

The group today addressed a letter to Lord Mayor of Dublin, Caroline Conroy, and Owen Keegan, Dublin City Chief Executive.

A tribute to Savita Halappanavar following the results in the Irish referendum on the 8th Amendment on May 26, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland. Photo: Charles McQuillan/ Getty

A number of public figures are calling on Dublin City Council to commission a memorial for Savita Halappanavar.

The group today addressed a letter to Lord Mayor of Dublin, Caroline Conroy, and Owen Keegan, Dublin City Chief Executive while Arts Minister Catherine Martin was also a recipient.

The letter is calling for a public tribute in memory of Savita Halappanavar, who became a “catalyst for social change and women’s rights in Ireland” following her tragic death, and all others harmed by the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution of Ireland.

The 31-year-old, an Indian migrant living in Ireland, died at University Hospital Galway in October 2012 from sepsis, being denied a life-saving abortion.

The group said that a memorial would “carry a powerful global message for change” as abortion remains illegal or restricted in many countries.

They said that it is “inevitable” that plenty of women in the US will meet the same fate as Savita after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade last year and upended reproductive rights.

Meanwhile, a memorial would also pay tribute to Savita’s identity as a female, migrant, and person of colour which echoes the “ongoing struggle for the right to bodily autonomy and healthcare by women and transgender people”.

“Savita was a migrant to Ireland and a woman of colour. There are few statues or pieces of public art in Ireland to women and none to migrant women, so such a memorial would be a fitting correction to this glaring deficit,” the letter read.

The group referenced how Savita’s image was ingrained in “public consciousness” during the Repeal the Eighth movement through an unofficial mural in Portobello, south Dublin.

Poignant messages left at the mural were photographed by the Dublin City Library and Archive, which suggests that the council may support their petition for a permanent memorial five years after the Eighth Amendment was repealed.

“In the aftermath of the fifth anniversary of the Repeal referendum, we think this is an opportune time to formally request that the Irish state, and Dublin City Council as the main local authority in the capital city, commission a statue or public art piece as a permanent memorial...

“We ask the Council to commission a permanent memorial respectfully honouring Savita Halappanavar’s life and declaring ‘Never Again’ must anyone die from being denied an abortion in Ireland.”

The letter – titled ‘Request for Dublin City Council to commission a memorial to Savita’ - was signed by feminist academic Ailbhe Smyth, former TD Ruth Coppinger, drag queen and activist Panti Bliss, Marian Keyes, Vincent Browne, and UDC Director of Gender Studies Dr Mary McAuliffe, among others.