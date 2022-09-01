Public complain it's ‘too early’ for Brown Thomas Christmas Shop

The department store, located on Grafton Street, typically releases its range of Christmas decorations and gifts in early autumn

It looks like Christmas has come early to Dublin city centre as Brown Thomas’ famous festive shop has opened four months early.

The department store, located on Grafton Street, typically releases its range of Christmas decorations and gifts in early autumn with an extravagant display taking over the top floor of the building each year.

However, it seems people aren’t too keen on spreading the Christmas cheer just yet as the summer has only just finished up.

Newstalk host Tom Dunne took to Twitter this afternoon to express his disbelief at seeing the Brown Thomas Christmas Shop in operation.

He shared a photo of the shop floor, which was decorated with ornate Christmas trees in both traditional and modern styles, baubles, and wreaths.

“Cannot be unseen. Christmas decorations in Brown Thomas already,” he wrote as he added a shocked emoji.

In the replies, some followers pointed out that the Christmas Shop has been up and running in Brown Thomas for the past few weeks, while others sent in their own photos of tins of Christmas sweets stacked up in supermarkets already.

One person joked: “They are late. It's almost Halloween.”

Another person said: “Too early to talk about Christmas. Brown Thomas has a shop that sells all Christmas stuff. I would not go in there until it near to Christmas and I would say is not everyone will be going in too the Christmas shop too”

While a third wrote last week: “Brown Thomas Dublin this afternoon …maybe it’s me but seriously, four months before Christmas Day ????”

And another tweeted: “The Brown Thomas Christmas shop is open. For the love of god, why?”

The themes for this year's Brown Thomas Christmas shop are Natural Glow, Glacial Lake, Winter Romance and Christmas Cheer.

“Set the scene this Christmas with joyful touches throughout your home,” a description for the store reads.

“Discover impressive trees, magical decorations, stunning lights and luxurious garlands and wreaths within this year’s themes.”

The collection is available online and in store.