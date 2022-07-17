PSNI on sex patrol in Co Down after complaints of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ at beauty spots
Police officers have been out on sex patrol after people complained about revellers getting frisky in the bushes of several beauty spots.
Cops in north Down said they had received complaints about sexual activity being witnessed by passers-by in a number of public areas on the Ards peninsula and near Holywood.
The PSNI posted images of their officers on patrol near the National Trust property Mount Stewart on the Portaferry Road near Newtownards.
There are parks, play parks and family-friendly spaces all within a short distance of the 19th-century mansion, with officers pictured patrolling areas along the Strangford Lough shoreline.
The PSNI said: “Our teams continue to patrol several public areas where members of the public have witnessed and reported inappropriate sexual behaviour.
"Several individuals have been spoken to and others have been reported for offences”
