Provo priest felt Martin McGuinness was ‘on a sell-out’ after row over Gaddafi money

Cleric Patrick Ryan details in new book how Dublin meeting left him angry

A new book details a meeting between Patrick Ryan, Martin McGuinness (inset) and another IRA man in Dublin in the autumn of 1982

Terrorist priest Patrick Ryan has claimed he handed over Libyan government cash donated to the IRA directly to Martin McGuinness at one-to-one meetings.

But Ryan says the former Sinn Fein deputy first minister flew into a temper when he refused to give him money from Col Gaddafi’s regime during a meeting in Dublin’s St Stephen’s Green in 1982.

He made the claims in investigative journalist Jennifer O’Leary’s new book The Padre.

In it, the Tipperary-born priest, now 93, opens up about his decades spent raising money, securing arms and spying for the IRA across Europe.

The release lifts the lid on the full extent of his involvement with the Provos and its campaign of terror, including his links to the attempt to kill Margaret Thatcher and members of her cabinet in the Brighton bombing.

O’Leary says he is unrepentant about his IRA activities and his only regret is that he was not more effective.

In the book, she details a meeting between Ryan, McGuinness and another IRA man in Dublin in the autumn of 1982.

She says Ryan, who was also interviewed for BBC NI series Spotlight on the Troubles: A Secret History in 2019, did not trust McGuinness, detailing that when the pair previously met, it was usually alone at a safe house on the border.

Ryan would hand over Libyan cash but would leave with little insight into what Gaddafi’s oil dollars were being used for specifically.

On this occasion. McGuinness was in a rage and tore into Ryan over the failure by the Libya authorities to allow a leading republican — dubbed The Duty Man — to be allowed to travel to the country.

Patrick Ryan

Ryan said: “One of the previous times I’d met McGuinness, I handed him a good sum of money and he said, ‘Paddy you are the only one who is really helping at present’.

“Now here he was, up right in front of my face accusing me of stopping their (the leadership’s) man. I was there to do a job and I did it honestly.”

Ryan says Libyan intelligence rejected The Duty Man because he talked too enthusiastically about peace at a meeting when “the last thing the Libyans wanted to hear was the word peace”.

McGuinness’s fury increased when the conversation turned to how IRA undercover activist Eamon McGuire had got on in Libya.

The Libyans had actually given Ryan a bundle of dollars for McGuire personally, not the IRA.

“I told McGuinness that the Colonel (Gaddafi) and company were extremely pleased with McGuire’s efforts, so much so that they gave me a large sum of money to pass on to him and that was when McGuinness said: ‘Where is it?’” When Ryan told him he had the cash, McGuinness said, ‘I’ll have, that’s our money’.

“I said to him, ‘It’s not your money and you’re not getting it’.”

A furious McGuinness responded: “McGuire is not getting that money.”

Ryan claims he replied “that’s grand” and the second man, who up until then had been silent, said to the ex-priest: “If you would like to leave, you can go now.”

Ryan believed he meant he could leave his role in the IRA.

“To say I was angry would be putting it mildly. I was so angry I could have killed them both. They were completely out of order in that meeting in St Stephen’s Green.”

He added: “I came to the conclusion that these two lads were on a sell-out.

“I was done with the IRA leadership. The deal I had originally agreed was that I offered my services freely, but that could be withdrawn at any time.

“In St Stephen’s Green I made a decision; I wasn’t going to go back to Libya on behalf of a leadership and outfit that, to my mind, was selling out. I went back to Europe. I had a job to do for the Libyans.”