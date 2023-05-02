Protesters outside Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's home vow to target other politicians

The protest was the second demonstration to take place outside a politician's home in recent days

Protesters who gathered outside Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s home over the weekend have vowed to target other politicians’ houses.

The demonstration by a group calling themselves 'ICT' or 'Irish Communities Together' featured a flag carried by some members that included the phrase "concerned communities families and parents."

A photograph posted on social media showed a small group of protesters, including a number of children, gathered outside the home the Taoiseach shares with partner Matt Barrett over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

There were references to “we represent the 90%” while a caption accompanying a TikTok clip read: "ICT paid a visit to one of Leo’s house’s [sic] today. Question is, which TD is next for a visit."

Comments on the video from other people called for other politicians' homes to be targeted while several prominent TDs were mentioned. A second video posted on the TikTok page showed three flags placed on the fence outside the Taoiseach’s home.

The caption on that video read: "A day out at Leo’s gaff." ICT has posted a number of videos on their page created at anti-refugee protests.

A spokesman for the Taoiseach said that they do not comment on these matters while a spokesperson for the Garda Press Office told media that it had received no reports or complaints about the protest.

Several anti-vaccine groups picketed the then-Tánaiste’s home in September and October 2021. This latest demonstration comes just days after protesters gathered outside the home that People Before Profit Paul Murphy shares with his partner and 10-week-old child.

This has led to calls for legislation to stop protests outside public representatives' homes.

Fine Gael TD Emer Higgins condemned the protests and was quoted as saying they are organised to "intimidate" people. She suggested that legislation needs to be put in place to stop protesters gathering outside public figures' homes.

She said: "I do actually believe that it should be illegal. It's about balancing the right to protest with people's right to privacy.

"I do think that somebody's family home should be a safe space. If this is the second protest outside a politician’s home in a week, then it is getting worse.

"It changes the course of your day. If you have plans, you now decided to stay in the house rather than cross the picket line.