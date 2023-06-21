Protesters occupy Iceland supermarket in Dublin after staff find store closed

A worker from the Coolock shop posted a message on social media earlier today, saying she “turned up to work this morning to no job. Disgraceful after seven years’ service.”

Workers Karen Keating, Jeanette Joyce & Molly Prendergast at Iceland in Coolock stage a sit-in as they claim the store was closed without notice. Picture by Avril Kinsella

Employees at an Iceland supermarket outlet in north Dublin have started a protest, after arriving to work today only to find that the store has been closed.

On Tuesday, the High Court agreed to appoint an interim examiner to the company that operates the chain of retail stores in Ireland, which has said it is insolvent and unable to pay debts of €36m.

A large crowd has now gathered at the store, and it is understood some people have occupied the premises.

Works stage sit-in as Iceland store closes

"An Garda Síochána are aware of a demonstration in the Coolock area of Co Dublin involving a small group of individuals today, Wednesday, 21 June 2023,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Local gardaí did engage with the parties present. No other garda involvement was necessary at this time.

“There is a constitutional right to the freedom of assembly and freedom of speech, subject to statutory provisions.”

Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin posted a video from the scene of the protest on Twitter. In it he described the way the Iceland workers have been treated as “absolutely disgracefully”.

“Absolutely crazy scenario here in Iceland, in Coolock, where the store has effectively been closed, the business has gone into examinership but the staff have not been told and turned up for work this morning and effectively told they have no jobs,” he said.

“Now there’s a number of people inside... the store, gards [gardaí] are here. These workers are being treated absolutely disgracefully, absolutely disgracefully.”

It’s understood that other Iceland outlets in the capital have also not opened today.

Independent.ie contacted Iceland’s operators for comment.

Last month Iceland staff held a protest at the Coolock branch, claiming they were owed hundreds of euro in wages since the company changed hands in February.

The UK-based supermarket chain, which is known for its budget offering of frozen goods, sold all of its 27 stores in the Republic of Ireland in February, which are now owned and operated by Metron Stores Limited.

On Tuesday, the High Court appointed an interim examiner to the company that operates the Iceland chain of retail stores in Ireland.

The court heard that Metron Stores Limited, which has got into difficulties due to factors including a recent order served on it by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) requiring it to withdraw all imported frozen foods of animal origin from its stores because these were imported from the UK and so do not comply with EU regulations, is insolvent and unable to pay estimated debts of €36m as they fall due.

However, an independent expert’s report (IER) has stated that the company has a reasonable prospect of survival if certain steps, including the appointment of an examiner, are taken.

Mr Justice Michael Quinn appointed chartered accountant and insolvency expert Joseph Walsh as interim examiner to Metron Stores, which operates 26 Iceland stores in the Republic of Ireland and employs more than 344 people.

Applying for examinership, counsel said the company has taken steps to address the issue and obtain the appropriate certification, so the items comply with FSAI requirements.

As part of its efforts, the company has engaged with the FSAI and has identified a new Irish-based supplier of frozen foods, counsel said.

The company believes that more than 25 legal actions against it, including personal injuries claims and litigations threatened and brought by some of its landlords, will result in it potentially sustaining significant liabilities.

The company has suffered significant loses in the last two years, as a result of a high-cost base.

Other issues that had caused the company financial problems are various employment issues, including a strike at one of its stores.

Counsel said these issues have been mainly resolved.

Counsel said the IER, prepared by insolvency expert Cormac Mohan, stated the company can continue to survive if a scheme of arrangement can be agreed between the company's creditors and if fresh investment can be secured through the examinership process.

In addition, the company would also have to have leases of loss-making stores repudiated or renegotiated.

Counsel said the company's main debtor is its owner and sole shareholder Project Point Technologies Limited (PPTL), which is owed €34m.

It also owes 44 trade creditors €1.7m, as well as more than €230,000 in rates.

It acquired and then entered into a franchise agreement regarding Iceland's Irish stores from the UK company Iceland Foods Limited, earlier this year.

Counsel said that since the purchase the new owners have been taking steps to address losses sustained in recent years and restructure the business.

It has implemented and identified €6m in savings but is still loss-making, counsel said.

The matter is expected to return before the courts in two weeks' time.