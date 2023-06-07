Promoter claims Daniel Kinahan is not involved in Saudi boxing negotiations

Skill Challenge CEO Amer Abdallah had previously been photographed with the gangster.

Kinahan's Dubai base has made it difficult for gardai to tackle his organisation

Daniel Kinahan is not involved in negotiations surrounding heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk’s fight with Daniel Dubois, according to the boxer’s promoter.

IBF heavyweight champ Usyk is currently signed to Saudi based Skill Challenge Promotions, whose CEO is kickboxing champion, Amer Abdallah and owner is Prince Khaled bin AbdulAziz of Saudi Arabia – neither of whom have any involvement in crime.

Abdallah was previously associated with Kinahan through boxing and was pictured alongside the Dubliner in the far east.

When asked directly if Kinahan was involved in the talks, Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk said he had no role in negotiations.

“I can re-assure everyone that this company is run on their own,”

Krassyuk spoke with promoter Eddie Hearn in advance of the two heavyweights taking to the ring on August 12 in Poland and was questioned about links with Dublin crime boss.

“The company is run on their own. Prince Khaled is the person who contacted first Eddie Hearn on social media that’s where they came together, they discussed, the first fight was done.

“Prince Khaled expands his company - his team - wonderful people who love boxing- these people know how to treat their guests well. We come for business. We do business there.

“We accomplish assignments with professionals- I can share nothing but pleasant experience here,” Mr Krassyuk said.

However, a little over one year ago, Skill Challenge boss Abdallah shared a sweet snap of himself and Kinahan arm in arm whilst pointing at each other with smiles on their faces.

“The team keeps getting stronger. Proud to welcome my brother Daniel to the team and announce some historic moves. #TeamJack,” Amer captioned the photo at the time.

Since then though, US Govt officials went after Kinahan in a big way, placing him on a no-fly list and putting a bounty on top of his head.

Daniel’s high-intensity campaign to re-invent himself as a boxing promoter and agent was destroyed by the multi-agency press conference in Dublin, where the sanctions were announced on April 16, 2022

Just weeks beforehand, Kinahan had posed for photos with Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, the Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Government of Punjab, and World Boxing Council president Mauricio Sulaiman Saldivar.

While the Kinahans have successfully kept a low-profile since last April, police in several countries have been working together to dismantle the multinational drugs cartel.

Back in April, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said the Kinahan cartel is “much diminished from what it was a year ago” and that “significant advances” had been made in bringing charges against its leaders.

However, persistent rumours of Kinahan’s continued involvement in high-end boxing matches continue to bubble to the surface.

Last month, world-renowned boxing journalist Donald McRae told the Untouchable podcast: “I have been told that he is still involved in boxing and it’s business as usual.”