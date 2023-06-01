Promising young footballer (19) killed in Co Clare jet ski accident named locally

Wassiou Ayawe (19) from Limerick City died after the jet ski reportedly flipped

A young man who was tragically killed in last night’s jet ski accident in Co Clare has been named locally as Wassiou Ayawe (19) from Limerick City.

The promising footballer died while two other girls were plucked from the Lough after the jet ski they were on reportedly flipped over near the bridge in the Clare town.

Gardai and other emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident yesterday evening at around 5.30pm following reports of a man in difficulty in the water.

Following an extensive search by gardaí, the Killaloe coastguard, the Killaloe/Ballina Search and Rescue and the Killaloe Fire Service, the body of the man was recovered from the water at around 7.30pm. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Wassiou was a promising underage footballer with Limerick FC where he played as a forward. One of his former coaches described him on social media as a “lovely young fella and super footballer. Was a pleasure to coach. RIP Waz”.

In another heartbreaking tribute on social media, one family member said: “What am I ever goona do in this life without you. You broke my heart ..I don’t even want to believe its true. You ment so much to everyone, I have no words to describe the pain you left us all in I love you so much’’.

It has been reported that the two girls who were also on the jet ski managed to swim to safety, after it flipped over and threw them into the water.

The Killaloe Coast Guard Unit was sent to the scene shortly before 5:30pm and began a search, along with the local Fire Brigade and the Rescue 115 helicopter from Shannon.

Páraic McMahon, Head of News at the Clare Echo told Newstalk that it was close to 7.30pm by the time the man's body was discovered by the bridge, close to where the accident happened.

"It has since been removed to University Hospital Limerick for a post mortem,” he said.

"The man is understood to be aged 19, approaching his 20th birthday, and from Limerick city".

Mr McMahon said an investigation is underway.

"The Gardaí have already begun the process of taking eyewitness statements following the tragedy," he said.

"The Marine Casualty Investigation Board will also be involved in the investigation, as it was a water-based incident," he added.

Meanwhile, the jet ski will be examined as part of an investigation to establish what happened.

Gardaí said that and other emergency services “attended the scene of an incident in Lough Derg at Killaloe, County Clare, on the evening of Wednesday 31st May 2023 following reports of a male getting into difficulty in the water”.

“Following an extensive search by Gardaí, the Killaloe Coast Guard, the Killaloe/Ballina Search and Rescue and the Killaloe Fire Service, the body of one male (19 years) was later recovered and pronounced deceased at the scene,” they said.

“Following early enquiries, An Garda Síochána are currently treating this matter as a tragic accident.”