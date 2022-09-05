Probe launched after large number of dead calves found on Limerick farm
Officials have confirmed that an investigation is underway following the discovery of a large number of dead calves at a Co Limerick farm.
A spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) said: “An alleged incident in Limerick has been reported; the matter is subject to an ongoing investigation and no further comment will be made at this time.”
The discovery was made in the south of the county and it is not yet clear how many of the animals were found dead, with reports ranging from 100 to 400 dead animals being found on the farm.
Read more
The discovery was made after a neighbour complained of a smell, it was reported.
It is understood the animals, which were mainly dairy bull calves – which are of little value in the beef industry - died as a result of various issues, including malnutrition and disease.
Meanwhile, the ISPCA said: “The ISPCA was made aware of a situation allegedly involving a large number of dead calves on 29th August and has established that the matter is being dealt with by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) and has offered its assistance to DAFM if required”.
Today's Headlines
Baby Joy | Brian Dowling emotional as he takes newborn baby Blake for her first stroll
MILE HEIST CLUB | Irish heist gang head Stefan Saunders nabbed at Heathrow suspected of staking out cargo plane
'very apologetic' | Woman (33) caught with screwdriver after threats to Leo Varadkar was making ‘a cry for help’
energy crisis | Government advise turning down heating and using washing machines and cookers outside peak hours
Manhunt | Suspect sought over fatal N3 hit and run that left victim lying by road for 14 hours
Shopping flee | Wicklow woman who stole €670k from hospital freed after just three months
'No comment' | Man charged in connection with murders of his three siblings in Tallaght
risk to society | Canadian mass-killer had history of violent behaviour that led to lifetime weapons ban
Meltdown | Dublin firefighters issue warning as phone charger catches fire overnight
Alarm | Concerns raised over animal welfare at Dublin Zoo following official inspection