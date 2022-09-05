Probe launched after large number of dead calves found on Limerick farm

The discovery was made in the south of the county and it is not yet clear how many of the animals were found dead, with reports ranging from 100 to 400 dead animals being found on the farm.

Officials have confirmed that an investigation is underway following the discovery of a large number of dead calves at a Co Limerick farm.

A spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) said: “An alleged incident in Limerick has been reported; the matter is subject to an ongoing investigation and no further comment will be made at this time.”

The discovery was made after a neighbour complained of a smell, it was reported.

It is understood the animals, which were mainly dairy bull calves – which are of little value in the beef industry - died as a result of various issues, including malnutrition and disease.

Meanwhile, the ISPCA said: “The ISPCA was made aware of a situation allegedly involving a large number of dead calves on 29th August and has established that the matter is being dealt with by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) and has offered its assistance to DAFM if required”.