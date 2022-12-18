Private Sean Rooney’s remains being repatriated to Ireland from Lebanon today

There will be a solemn UN ceremony held to honour Pte Rooney in Beirut Airport prior to his departure

16/12/2022 Flowers, and tribute messages for Pte Sean Rooney, who died in an attack on the convoy he was travelling in, in Lebanon on Wednesday, picturred outside Aiken Barracks, Dundalk this afternoon.

16/12/2022 A member of the Defence Forces looks at flowers, and tribute messages for Pte Sean Rooney, who died in an attack on the convoy he was travelling in, in Lebanon on Wednesday, picturred outside Aiken Barracks, Dundalk this afternoon....Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin — © Colin Keegan

The remains of Private Sean Rooney are to repatriated from Beirut to Ireland today, the Defence Forces have confirmed.

Private Rooney's remains will leave the Lebanon at 4pm Beirut time today and be flown home by the Irish Air Corps CASA aircraft.

There will be a solemn UN ceremony held to honour Pte Rooney in Beirut Airport prior to his departure, following which he will be brought to Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel where his remains will be reunited with his family early tomorrow morning.

Private Seán Rooney who was killed on active service in Lebanon

Lebanese security forces now believe two shooters were involved in the fatal attack on a Unifil vehicle that claimed the life of Private Rooney, a Lebanese judicial source was quoted as telling local media yesterday.

News website ‘Naharnet.com’ quoted a Lebanese judicial source as stating: “Evidence suggests the involvement of two shooters in the deadly attack” in the village of al-Aqbiyeh on Wednesday night.

They further quoted the judicial source as stating: “Security forces are now seeking the arrest of the two suspects.”

A spokesperson for the Irish Defence Forces declined to comment on the claims yesterday – saying three separate investigations involving UN, Lebanese and Irish personnel are underway to establish the facts of what occurred.