Prime Hydration: How and why Irish kids are still obsessed with latest drinks craze

The demand for the celebrity-endorsed Prime Hydration drink is showing no signs of abating, with bottles still flying off the shelves for a whopping €15 each.

If you are not aware of, or been swept away by this latest craze, it’s probably because you are not, or are in close proximity, to a pre-teen or young teenager who are apparently driven into a frenzy if they come anywhere near a bottle.

Prime Hydration (or just Prime for those who know) is an American energy drinks brand that was launched in the USA, United Kingdom and Australia last year.

It is promoted by two of YouTube’s biggest content creators, Logan Paul and KSI, who both have more than 47 million subscribers between them.

Azhar Malik with bottles of Prime in his shop on Abbey Street

A social-media driven marketing strategy combined with the perceived exclusivity of the drink, on account of how hard it is to buy outside US, means the brand has quickly been propelled into a must-have product.

When it was first launched in the UK in October last year, fans of the YouTubers swamped supermarkets, where there were reports of near riots as they fought each other to snatch up stocks.

It was not long before the colourful drink - there are eight flavours to choose from - Meta Moon, Lemon Lime, Tropical Punch, Blue Raspberry, Orange, Grape, Ice Pop and Strawberry Watermelon - so enamored of teenagers and their hard-pressed parents became the latest fad on these shores.

While the initial rush appears to have eased off, it still took Sunday World a lunch break of searching in Dublin’s inner city before we found a shop selling the much sought after beverage.

Several stores along Talbot Street had reportedly run out of stock before we finally spotted the elusive bottles stocked in the window of the ‘Fixit’ mobile phone and repair outlet on Abbey Street.

The owner of the shop, Azhar Malik, said he not seen such a craze like it before, since he had taken over the running of the store.

“Demand has dropped off in recent months but we still sell a couple of bottles every day,” Azhar said. “And it’s not just to kids. Just the other day, a well-dressed man in a business suit arrived and bought up every one of the nine bottles I had in the window.

“He asked if I had any more and when I told him I’d have to go and get some he said he’d be back. And he bought them all, at the full price, at €15 each.

Azhar revealed that when he first started selling the bottles several months ago, there was very little profit to made on them, as each one cost him €13 to buy.

Bottles stock in the window of the Abbey Street shop

He said that he now makes a little bit more, as the initial wave of madness has passed and he can buy them for slightly cheaper, for €11 each. But, he says, they are still hard to come by.

“I have to travel far to get them and now they're selling them in Dunnes Stores for a lot less. I don't understand why they are still going at this price, but I'll keep stocking them as long as people want them.”

We took two off Azmar’s hands, including the Prime Hydration ‘Limited Edition Mango & Orange KSI’ that is currently sold out on Amazon where it retails for 15.36 sterling (€17.48)

We also bought what is by far one of the most popular - the Ice Pop - that is also on Amazon for a more reasonable 6.99 Sterling but with delivery charges to Ireland rises to 15 sterling.

So what’s actually in this magical elixir that has it has created a such a fuss? Well, at a glance at the ingredients on the label on the back of the bottle itself, not much of anything.

With a base of coconut water and filtered water, Prime Hydration Ice Pop has 0% total fat, 2% total carbs, 0% protein and has 20 calories.

The popularity then can only be ascribed to Logan Paul and KSI, who, before they were the faces of a drinks company, went head to head in 2018 in a boxing match that was streamed and promoted by their channels as the “biggest event in internet history”.

Azhar sells a couple of bottles every day

English YouTuber KSI, or Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, rose to fame through his gaming commentary videos while Logan Paul is one of America’s highest-paid YouTube personalities.

They combined forces to promote Prime Hydration as a drink that can “fuel any lifestyle”.

According to their Prime website, KSI and Logan Paul created Prime “to showcase what happens when rivals come together as brothers and business partners to fill the void where great taste meets function”…whatever that means.

“Humbled by the process of creating a real brand & surpassing some of the biggest beverage companies in the world” they add that “now that we’re both fighting for the same team, we truly believe the sky is the limit”.

And it appears to have worked and the sky was indeed, at least for a while, the limit, with one store in Dublin reportedly claiming they are selling up to 1,000 drinks a week, which would be €15,000 a week in trade.

And while Prime has gone on sale at Dunnes Stores for a far more reasonable €2.99 it was quickly sold out.