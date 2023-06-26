Price of three-bed semi-detached home in Dublin hits €500,000 for first time

Homes in capital city are now 14pc up on boom peak

The price of a three-bedroom semi-detached home in Dublin city has hit €500,000 for the first time while the average price elsewhere has risen to just under €300,000.

Prices for the average three-bed home in the capital rose by 0.3pc in the past three months, and are now 14pc more than their Celtic Tiger peak level of €431,000.

Demand is largely being driven by first-time buyers in an otherwise cautious market and in the absence of substantial new-home construction of these types.

Cities outside Dublin experienced a 1.53pc rise to an average selling price of €315,000 – an increase of 8.9pc in the past 12 months.

Prices rose in Cork (1.4pc to €360,000), Limerick (2.9pc to €280,000), Waterford (1.8pc to €285,000) and Galway (0.3pc to €335,000). This was largely due to demand for good-quality homes combined with limited supply. Landlords exiting the market were linked to 36pc of sales.

The data is included in the latest Irish Independent REA Average House Price Index. The index concentrates on the actual sale price – rather than asking prices – of Ireland’s typical stock home, the three-bed semi. This gives an accurate picture of the second-hand property market in towns and cities.

The average selling price of a three-bed semi across the country rose by 1.3pc over the quarter to €297,056 – representing an annual increase of 6.6pc.

Time taken to reach sale agreed nationally has now risen to six weeks as REA agents report that pricing levels are becoming increasingly important in a sensitive market. Homes priced too high are taking much longer to sell and often involve a revision of expectations from the vendors.

“There is a lot of uncertainty among the general public about the market, with many fearful of the effect of increased interest rates (there have been eight European Central Bank increases since last year), tech-job losses and other macro-economic factors,” said REA spokesperson Barry McDonald.

“But this does not appear to be stopping first-time buyers from driving forward, and housing demand remains very strong. However, pricing is sensitive across all property types. If a property is priced too highly it will sit there, but if it is priced competitively it will attract interest.”

A massive 78pc of Dublin city buyers are first-timers, although that is down 3pc on the first quarter. The national average for first-time buyers’ participation remains unchanged at 61pc. With a number of subsidy and tax-relief schemes, first-time buyers are in a stronger position compared to second timers.

Prices in north Co Dublin climbed at a faster rate than the city, at 0.8pc over the past three months, with buyers chasing properties at a lower average price of €421,670.

Dublin commuter locations saw prices for an average semi rise by 0.4pc to €315,389, with 41pc of buyers coming from outside the county in areas such as Louth, Meath, Kildare and Wicklow. However, a large proportion of them came from the capital, while 72pc of sales were first-time buyers.

Drogheda agents REA O’Brien Collins reported that prices were unchanged at €228,000 in the south Co Louth town, with the cumulative effect of interest-rate increases seeing buyers exercising more caution. This led to slower turnaround times for the sale of homes.

Ashbourne, Co Meath, is also unchanged at €375,000, with REA Grimes seeing an increase in stock coming on stream in the past three months, leading to a levelling on prices.

“Discerning purchasers are taking more time to decide on offerings which, coupled with a slower pace by the banks to process mortgage applications, is leading to longer marketing periods than six months ago,” said Paul Grimes of REA Grimes, Ashbourne.

Carlow, which has long been an indicator of the outer commuter market, recorded a 3.5pc increase in the quarter, but REA Sothern noticed a slight slackening off in enquiries and a price stabilisation as the period went on.

“Once they are fairly priced, all properties are still selling, but the slowdown in inquiries has led to a slightly longer period in which to go sale agreed,” said Harry Sothern.

The highest price rises in three-bed semis came in the country’s main towns, which rose by 2.24pc in the past three months to an average of €216,517. Time taken to sell in these cases was five weeks.

“The most noticeable thing in the past 12 months is that properties that require upgrade works are seeing less interest compared to last year, which can affect the selling price,” according to Wexford agent Winston Halnon of REA Halnon Humphreys.

“Properties that are in move-in condition will get good interest. It is certainly worth preparing your property for sale in this market, as it attracts buyers.”

Leitrim has recorded the largest annual increase at 16pc, with a 2.2pc rise in the quarter to €175,000.

“The market is vibrant, and we are seeing that take-up in the price ranges between €200,000 and €300,000 is very fast, with asking prices being exceeded in most instances,” said Joe Brady of REA Brady, Carrick-on-Shannon.

“Buyers are moving westwards for lower prices, and higher quality of life is certainly a factor.”