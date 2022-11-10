Price of pints set for ‘unprecedented’ increase as Heineken warns of spiralling costs

Heineken told Irish pubs today they were increasing the price of kegs

The price of some of Ireland’s most popular pints are set for an “unprecedented” increase of around 25c next month as Heineken told pubs today they were increasing the price of kegs.

Heineken wrote to all Irish publicans on Thursday warning them that increases in cost has forced them to increase the price of certain draught kegs by the equivalent of 17c per pint.

This is excluding VAT, with the expectation that the price of a pint will likely increase for customers by around 25c on affected products.

Some publicans have already been voicing their anger at the move by Heineken, saying it would result in the price of a pint needing to go up by 35c at the taps to offset costs and maintain their profit margin.

Heineken draught products distributed by Heineken in Ireland will be subject to the price rise, which the company said would come into effect from December 1.

Aside from Heineken, products also affected by the price increase include Coors Light, Moretti, Beamish, Foster’s, Murphy’s, Orchard Thieves, Appleman’s, Tiger Cute Hoor IPA and Lagunitas.

A 50-litre keg of Heinken will now cost pubs €185 from December 1, where it cost €169 this month. This represents a 9.4pc increase, before VAT is added.

Kavanagh’s Pub in the Liberties said many people would “get used to drinking a different lager”.

“We would need to increase the pint by 35c to our already hard-pressed customers,” the pub said on social media.

“When do we collectively take a stand against this madness?” the owner said.

Noel Anderson, managing director of The Bridge 1859 and Lemon & Duke, said the move from Heineken was a “huge kick in the b*lls" to publicans.

Mr Anderson said the price increases were “simply massive” and that “madness has to stop”.

“Calls will go in to reverse it, but this is simply insane,” Mr Anderson said.

Dutch beer giant Heineken, which employs over 400 people in Ireland, also increased prices by 6pc in the UK in recent months citing higher costs.

“Businesses in Ireland today continue to face exceptional inflationary pressures and our industry is no different,” the letter from Heineken to publican’s said.

“Like you, Heineken Ireland is faced with unprecedented cost increases across the entire supply chain.

“This increase is essential for us to offset, in part, the severe input cost pressure,” the letter stated.