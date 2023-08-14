Price of pint set to increase by up to 10c as pubs warn of ‘tipping point’

Diageo will increase the price of its stout and beer products by 4c from today – just six months after a 12c hike in February.

Publicans have warned that a 4c hike in the price of a pint from today, taken with an imminent Vat increase, threatens to prove a “tipping point” for the €2.5bn Irish pub sector.

Diageo will increase the price of its stout and beer products by 4c from today – just six months after a 12c hike in February.

However, the 4c hike will, when taken with tax and other costs, result in the price of a pint rising by up to 10c.

Publicans warned that the combination of the beer price hike, the imminent jump in Vat from 9pc to 13.5pc and ongoing inflationary costs now threaten to hit the industry hard.

Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) Cork branch official Michael O’Donovan said the beer price hike could not have been more badly timed. “My concern is that, when you take everything together, it threatens to represent a tipping point for the sector,” he said.

'They're bleeding the public dry' public react to news of August price increase on pints

Mr O’Donovan operates the Castle Inn in Cork city centre.

“To be honest, it is the Vat hike that I am most concerned about,” he said. “Pubs have had to respond to changing market conditions, so food is now a key part of the offering in many establishments.”

From September 1, Irish pubs, cafes and restaurants will have to charge Vat on food products at 13.5pc rather than 9pc, as the Government insisted on ending the special low Vat rate introduced to support premises during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are doing everything we can to attract customers and to persuade people to come out to socialise – price increases make that harder. Though I still believe that Irish pubs offer a great value-for-money product in terms of socialising and general atmosphere.” Mr O’Donovan said.

“But two price hikes in the space of six months is very disappointing, particularly when you consider the likely impact of the Vat increase as well.”

Diageo’s price hike impacts all the products in the brewer’s portfolio, including Guinness, Carlsberg, Smithwick’s, Harp, Rockshore and Hop House 13.

The brewer defended the price hike by saying the firm faced rising input costs.

“We are working to manage and absorb much of this but to maintain a sustainable business we have written to our customers in the on-trade to advise them of an increase on draught beer list prices of 4c per pint (from August 14),” a spokeswoman said.

Colm Redmond, of Johnny O’Loughlin’s Pub in Connemara, was offering what is believed to have been Ireland’s cheapest pint of stout at €3.90 earlier this year but said he had no choice but to increase the price.

“I think the Government and the brewers are missing the entire point when it comes to rural pubs,” he said.

“They are letting it slip through their fingers like sand. Rural pubs aren’t what they were 30 years ago. They are now effectively social hubs in rural areas. If the Covid-19 pandemic taught us anything, it was how important social and community contacts are.”

Ireland’s most expensive pint is sold in the popular tourist area of the Temple Bar in Dublin – at €8.95 for a pint of stout.

That is now expected to soar above €9 from today. A pint of premium-brand lager will set a punter back €9.45.

In contrast, Ireland’s cheapest pint was on offer in rural pubs in Leitrim, Galway and Roscommon, at between €3.90 and €4.20.

The average price of a pint outside Dublin is €5.40.

Padraig Hennessy, of Clancy’s Bar in Youghal, said the Diageo increase was yet another headache for hospitality operators on top of inflationary hikes in heating, electricity, food products and insurance.

The wash-out weather of July and August has meant the hoped-for tourism season boom failed to materialise.

“They (Diageo) don’t just have stouts and a few lagers. Diageo is a huge drinks company, so any price increase is going to have an impact right across the board,” he said.

Publicans said they now hoped that recent off-licence price increases offset the impact of the pint hike in pubs and dissuade people from drinking at home.

Rising costs, changing drinking patterns and increased home drinking have been blamed for a dramatic decline within the Irish pub sector over the past two decades

Between 2005 and 2021, last orders were called for a total of 1,829 Irish pubs, the vast majority in rural areas.