Price of alcohol driving Ireland’s youth towards cocaine, councillor says

The latest increases in the prices of alcohol are driving the young people of Ireland towards drugs, a councillor has claimed.

Galway politician Peter Roche was speaking on The Pat Kenny Show about the widespread use of cocaine in Ireland, which has seen the country rank fourth highest globally for relative use of consumption.

“I don’t want people to resort to drugs as a consequence of the extortionate price of drink,” Mr Roche said.

In the first eight weeks of 2023, Gardaí reportedly seized as much cocaine as they did during the entirety of 2022.

A pint of Guinness now averages €6.40 but can go as high as €9 or even €10- and Cllr Roche believes the two things are linked.

“We need to have a conversation about the extortionate cost of pricing of our drinks,” he said.

“Particularly since late last year, it’s just outrageous to me that you could put up one unit of alcohol by 55 cent.

“Against that background, I felt drugs are everywhere; in every village in every county right around the country and are easily accessible.

“By all accounts, because the drugs are so accessible and because alcohol is so expensive, I believe that a lot of young people especially are leaning towards that use. There’s quite a lot of house parties where drugs are the preferred way to get that kick,” Cllr Roche said.

Cllr Roche said some pubs in Galway now charge almost €7 for a pint and most young people cannot afford that.

“Let’s say the young people go out as a group of four, they’d like to be able to get four pints of Guinness, four pints of Heineken - whatever the case may be - for your standard €20 or close to it.

“That won’t happen anymore. I want people to continue to behave normally. I don’t want people to resort to drugs as a consequence of the extortionate price of drink,” Cllr Roche added.

A recent survey carried out by Bonkers.ie found that Ireland is behind only Denmark as the second most expensive country in the EU for everyday expenses.

Using Eurostat data, the survey found Ireland to be more expensive than typically pricey countries such as Luxembourg and Sweden.

Irish consumers far more for energy than the EU average. We also pay more for hotels and restaurants, food and drink, healthcare, mortgages and communications, the Bonkers.ie research found.

The cost of living crisis has exacerbated the price differences. Ireland was found to be 40 per cent more expensive than the EU average.