Price of a pint to rise by FOUR CENTS in Irish pubs in August

The move will also apply to the group’s Carslberg, Harp, Smithwicks, Rock Shore and Hop House 13 brands in Ireland.

Niall Horan photographed by Lucy Foster for Guinness and Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road To Mullingar.

The price of a pint of Guinness is going up by four cents in August, maker Diageo has confirmed.

It will push the price of a pint beyond €6 in many city pubs.

Diageo has confirmed the price rise, citing higher input costs. The price only affects the on-trade meaning drinks sold in pubs and restaurants.

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI), which represents publicans said the price increase is poorly timed and deeply unfair to both consumers and publicans.

John Clendennen, VFI President and owner of Giltraps Bar and Glamping in Kinnity, Co Offaly, said: “This is incomprehensible both in the need for such an increase and the timing of it. Diageo took a 12-cent increase back in February which, in my memory, is the highest ever increase imposed."

A Diageo spokesperson confirmed prices it charges publicans will rise for deliveries from August 14.

“We continue to experience rising input costs across our business operations in Ireland. We are working to manage and absorb much of this, but to maintain a sustainable business, we have written to our customers in the on-trade to advise them of an increase on draught beer list prices of 4 cent per pint. The price change will be applied across the entire draught beer range and will take effect from 14th August.”

