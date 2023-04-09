President Michael D Higgins leads ceremony to mark the anniversary of Easter Rising
The ceremony took place outside the GPO, and was attended by Leo Varadkar, Micheál Martin, Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill.
President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar have led a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising in Dublin.
The ceremony took place outside the GPO in O’Connell Street at noon, and was attended by Tánaiste Micheál Martin, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O’Neill.
Relatives of the Irish rebels who were in the GPO during the 1916 Rising were also present.
The tricolour flag on top of the GPO was lowered and the 1916 proclamation was read out by an Irish soldier.
President Higgins then laid a wreath to commemorate those who died in the Irish rebellion, and a minute’s silence was observed.
The flag was then raised again before the national anthem, Amhrán na bhFiann, was played by the Defence Forces brass and pipe band.
The ceremony concluded with an Air Corps flyover as the national anthem was playing.
Today's Headlines
hooked | RTE crime drama banger Kin gets green light for FOURTH series
nightmare | Man cleared of Michael McDonagh murder says ‘I never wanted to kill anyone’
Hooligans | Irishman hospitalised after gang of 20 Inter Milan fans launch attack in Italian pub
LUCK OF LOVE | Doireann Garrihy reveals secret Cupid who hooked her up with new man Mark Mehigan
rebellion | President Michael D Higgins leads ceremony to mark the anniversary of Easter Rising
grief | Sister of man who was murdered and dismembered in Cork tells of her family’s trauma
busted | Innocent associates of teen killer targeted after he is caught with drugs in prison
repeat offender | Pervert (64) who breached sex offender’s order multiple times given suspended sentence
conspiracy theorist | Sinn Féin justice spokesman proposed nominating Gemma O’Doherty to run for president
unmasked | Kinahan gunman Trevor Byrne arrested for SECOND time over Eddie Hutch feud killing