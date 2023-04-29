President Higgins ‘overwhelmed’ by public support after death of much-loved dog Bród
“We were overwhelmed by the number of people who had memories of him from their visits to the Áras. He was a very loving dog as well as being much loved.”
President Michael D Higgins has thanked the public this weekend for their “outpouring of support” following the death of his beloved dog Bród.
Paying tribute to the 11-year-old Bernese mountain dog as a “very loving dog” as well as being “much loved” he said children in particular from “across the country” had written to him to offer their comfort and express their sympathy.
“Sabina and myself would like to thank the public for the outpouring of support which we have received from so many people of all ages following the passing of Bród, and particularly from so many children across the country,” he said.
Bród, one of two Bernese mountain dogs owned by President Michael D Higgins, died just over a week ago. The 11-year-old had been part of an inseparable pair with two-year-old Misneach as they welcomed dignitaries and members of the public to Áras an Uachtaráin.
Rather than paying much heed to the world’s most powerful men and women who often came to visit his home, Bród had been known to go to the President’s side to have his belly rubbed, for which the President was only too happy to oblige. One clip of the dog receiving belly rubs from the President has been watched over three million times.
In 2020, Bród, whose name means 'Pride' in Irish, distracted the press during Prince William and Kate Middleton's visit with the Irish President, when journalists could be heard whistling for him to come closer with a chorus of 'aaww's’ breaking out from the gathered media associates and professionals.
