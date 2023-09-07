Presenter Anton Savage says rising road deaths are mainly ‘a male problem’

82% of the people who have died on Irish roads this year were men.

Ireland's ever increasing road death numbers are “predominantly a male problem", according to Newstalk presenter, Anton Savage.

The latest Road Safety Authority figures found that 82% of the people who have died on Irish roads this year were men.

At the same time, all 13 of the motorcyclists who died on the roads were men. Horrifically, Galway and Mayo have emerged as accident black spots so far this year.

Anton Savage

Galway has had 11 deaths whilst Mayo has had 10 between January – July.

A look back at figures from previous years shows that:

83% of the cyclists who died between 2-16 and 2021 were men.

97% of the motorcyclists that died between 2016 and 2021 were men.

Road deaths in 2023 (RSA)

88% of the pedestrians that died between 2018 and 2015 were men.

The popular broadcaster stated the simple truth; men are causing most of the crashes.

"They give an interesting insight into how challenging an issue it is, and how multifactorial an issue it is," he said.

"If you look at the road deaths... it is easy to say it is a national problem but in actual fact it's a male problem.

"It's 82% male in the road deaths so far this year, and that's reflective in the last number of years.

Motorbike accidents (RSA)

"It is predominantly a male problem."

Anton believes the issue is linked to male behaviours in general.

"One-in-five of the people who were killed on our roads in the pedestrian category were either standing in the middle of the street or lying in the middle of the street," he said.

"It is easy to say there is a blanket response to this, but what we actually have is a set of behaviours linked to one gender.

"If we remove the men from the road safety issues, and I don't mean as pedestrians - I mean as pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists - you end up with almost no problem whatsoever.

"So, it is probably a more challenging issue and more linked to a gender set of behaviours, in every aspect of male life, than it is something that you can fix by changing a speed limit sign," Anton said.