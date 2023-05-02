Prescriptions will soon be accessible via scannable barcodes on mobile phones

Green Party TD Ossian Smyth said he was hopeful it could become a reality by the end of this year

Green Party TD Ossian Smyth hopes new system will be available by end of year. Photo: Gareth Chaney

The system would see holidaymakers being able to access their prescription at home for use in a pharmacy in the country they are visiting. Photo: Getty Images — © Getty Images

Medical prescriptions will soon be available to everyone via scannable barcodes – modelled on the successful Covid vaccination certificate system – the junior minister responsible for technology, Ossian Smyth, has said.

Mr Smyth said the health services had shown considerable technological ability and ambition in swiftly rolling out the Covid vaccine certs.

He said this showed the same thing could happen very soon with prescription medicines – adding that he was hopeful it could become a reality by the end of this year, allowing people access prescriptions via a mobile phone, tablet or laptop.

The Green Party TD for Dún Laoghaire has considerable experience as an information systems project manager in the hospital sector.

He has expressed frustration at the time lags being spoken about for getting transferable personal health records on computer systems any time before 2030.

“We have been looking at how to get elements of health records available online much sooner.

“Doctors often say among the most helpful item that could be provided is a record of current medications a person is taking – and that’s where online prescriptions could be most helpful”.

The junior minister is now engaging with doctors and pharmacists, along with the HSE, the Department of Health and other agencies, to see how this can be organised quickly.

He said elements of this are already happening with doctors emailing what were previously handwritten scripts to a patient’s pharmacy.

“The system is already widely and successfully in use in many EU countries, especially in the Nordic states, with Finland a particularly successful example.

“It’s not widely understood that more generally Ireland has good high-tech development and there are no technical impediments in this country on this issue,” he added.

The system would mean a person who is travelling and short of prescribed medicine could access it via a pharmacy anywhere in the country, and indeed across the European Union.

The issues of payment for both doctors and pharmacists would have to be worked out. But currently, many prescriptions for medicine are either covered by medical card or by the drug refund scheme which limits a family’s prescription medicine spend to €80 per month.

The Irish health authorities surprised many with the speed and efficiency they rolled out the digital vaccination certificates at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Irish people travelling to EU countries found these bar-coded certificates were accepted in facilities such as airports and airlines, conferences, bars and restaurants, restoring a great liberty of travel.