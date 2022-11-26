Predictions of another 'Beast from the East' bearing down on Ireland are blown away

‘I see headlines using 'Beast from the East' and including some of my tweets. There is no sign of any Beast at present’

Fears of another 'Beast from the East' bearing down on Ireland have been dismissed by one of the country’s most respected weather forecaster.

Alan O’Reilly took to Twitter to say it was too early to predict a return of the unprecedented conditions that immobile the country in 2018.

He said: "I see headlines using 'Beast from the East' and including some of my tweets. There is no sign of any Beast at present.

"There is a trend to higher pressure and cooler weather with a chance, and it’s just a chance, of some Easterly weather in about ten to fifteen days’ time. Way too far out yet to have any confidence.”

It follows reports early this week that alarm bells had sounded after some meteorologists noticed that high pressure in eastern Europe was edging closer to Ireland and driving forward a potentially dangerous chilly front

Meteorologist Jim Dale told Express: “There is a change in weather patterns now looking likely at the start of December.

“If this happens, we are in a classic position to get a cold flow in from the east. This is an indicator of a ‘Beast from the East’, and although it has not woken up fully yet, it is safe to say the beast is opening its eyes.

Met Éireann has updated their long-range weather forecast right up to Christmas that confirmed that is set to get a whole lot chillier over the next few days as temperatures continue to drop below zero on Sunday and Monday night.

This dip in temperatures led some to believe that some snowy weather is on the way, but Alan added: "As many of you will know the weather models are often wrong a few days out.

“Might be worth checking the oil tank anyway as we head into Winter but I’m keeping a close eye and will keep you updated as best I can," he concluded.

In their forecast for November 28 to December 4, Met Éireann says it looks like we will "end November on a much drier note than of late, as high pressure looks to be the dominant influence over our weather. Rainfall is likely to be below average for the time of year, and temperatures also look to be slightly above average."

For the next week up to December 11, they predict as "similar story with high pressure being the dominant influence over our weather for early December. Rainfall will likely by much lower than normal for the time of year, though temperatures will possibly dip lower than the average."

From December 12 to 18 "uncertainty grows in the forecast, and there is little signal in the way of high or low pressure dominating our weather."

"However, temperatures will likely be average for the time of year. Rainfall amounts in the south and southeast will likely be higher than normal, with below average amounts expected elsewhere," Met Éireann's latest forecast says.

For Christmas week, Met Éireann says "uncertainty grows."

"Again, there is little signal in the way of dominant pressure patterns establishing, though rainfall amounts are expected to be lower than normal for the time of year."

Meanwhile, a yellow weather warning that was issued for three counties this morning as wet and windy weather moves across the country will remain in place until 10pm.

Donegal, Mayo and Galway can expect “very strong southwest winds with gusts of 80-100km/h, strongest near coasts and on high ground with potential for wave overtoppping,” Met Éireann said.

Wind will ease during the afternoon and the rain will generally become lighter and patchier, Met Éireann advised, but it will be persistent heavy at times in the south and southeast.

It will be dry in most places by evening, but a further band of showers will move in from the west.

It will feel mild for this time of year, with highs of 11-14 nationwide.

Saturday night will be showery and blustery, wetter over the western half of the country.

“Sunday will be bright and breezy with sunshine and showers. The showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the west. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees with fresh and gusty southerly winds, easing light to moderate during the evening.

“Scattered showers will continue on Sunday night, mainly near the coast. Colder than recent nights, with frost possible as air temperatures drop to between 1 and 5 degrees. Patches of mist and fog are possible in light to moderate, variable winds.

“Generally dry and sunny on Monday, although there will be a few showers, particularly during the morning. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in a light to moderate westerly wind,” forecaster Linda Hughes said.

Monday night will be cold and dry with long clear spells at times and temperatures dipping close to freezing in places. Mist and fog are possible in some areas.

Tuesday will be largely dry and cloudy early on before the possibility of rain and breezier conditions developing in the west and southwest during the afternoon. Highest temperatures will range from seven to 12 degrees.