Post mortem to determine if victim’s head injury in Co Monaghan was accidental or deliberate

The 25-year-old man had been discovered unresponsive at around 8am yesterday morning at the entrance to the hotel on the Kingscourt Road at Lossets

Gardai are awaiting the results of the post mortem investigation

Gardaí are awaiting the outcome of a post mortem to determine if a head injury suffered by a man found dead outside a hotel in Co Monaghan yesterday had been inflicted accidentally or deliberately.

Specialists from Forensic Science Ireland and the Garda Technical Bureau completed their crime scene examination last night where the body of the 25-year-old man, who was an asylum seeker of African origin, was found at the M Hotel.

The M Hotel is located just four miles outside Carrickmacross.

He had been discovered unresponsive at around 8am yesterday morning at the entrance to the hotel on the Kingscourt Road at Lossets.

The hotel provides emergency accommodation for people seeking international protection here and those living in the direct provision system.

It is understood it provides 35 rooms for up to 124 asylum seekers.

The man’s body was removed to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda, where the State Pathologist is due to conduct a post mortem later today.

One line being investigated is whether the man’s death is linked to a row at the hotel at around 10pm on Halloween night which gardai were called to but no arrests were made as the disturbance had eased by the time officers arrived there.

Staff and residents at the hotel have also been interviewed as part of the investigation by gardai although they have not issued an appeal for information.

They have also identified the victim but his name will not be released until his family and relatives have been informed.

In a statement to sundayworld.com, a Garda spokesperson said there would be no new updates until the post mortem was carried out.

“Gardaí in Carrickmacross are investigating the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances,” gardai said.

“At approximately 8am, following a call from a member of the public, gardaí discovered a man’s body on the curtilage of a premises on the Kingscourt Road at Lossets, Co. Monaghan.

“The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

“No further information is available at this time.”