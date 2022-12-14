Post-mortem to be carried out on the body of man found dead in Dublin
Investigators said the dead man was aged in his 40s
A post-mortem is due to be carried out on the body of a man who was found dead in unexplained circumstances in Dublin.
The body was found at a house in Cromlech Fields, Ballybrack at around 3pm yesterday afternoon.
Investigators said the dead man was aged in his 40s.
The house remained sealed off last night as Gardaí carried out a forensic examination.
The office of the State Pathologist was informed and a post-mortem is due to be carried out today.
Gardai said enquires are ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
