Post-mortem due to take place on body of woman found dead in Castleknock

A woman in her 60s was found deceased in Dublin 15.

A postmortem is due to take place on the body of a woman found dead on the ground floor of a house in Castleknock yesterday morning.

The woman in her 60s was discovered at around 10 am in the Carpenterstown area, which is a short distance from the Phoenix park.

“The body of the woman was removed to Dublin City Mortuary where a post-mortem is due to take place, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation,” a statement from Gardaí said today.

The authorities have been carrying out door to door inquiries in the vicinity of the discovery in order to ascertain when the woman was last seen alive, as well as contacting the deceased’s family.

Sources have said that foul cannot be ruled out at this point in time and there is a certain amount of suspicion which will only be resolved after the technical examination by medical professionals.