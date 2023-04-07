Post-mortem due on body of young man found near Waterford city centre

The deceased, who was aged in his mid 20s, was discovered shortly after lunchtime on Thursday

The deceased, who was aged in his mid 20s, was discovered shortly after lunchtime on Thursday by Merchant's Quay, just off Waterford city centre.

A passerby became concerned about the young man who was lying prone and motionless on the ground and contacted the emergency services.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and the Office of the State Pathologist was notified.

His body was discovered just a few metres from one of Waterford's busiest roads and a short distance from bars, hotels and shops.

The man's body was taken to University Hospital Waterford (UHW) where a full post mortem examination is scheduled to be carried out.

Gardaí stressed that they are keeping an open mind about the young man's death.

The nature of their investigation will be determined by the precise findings of the post mortem examination.

However, the death is not believed to be suspicious and there was no obvious sign of foul play at the scene.

Toxicology tests are expected to prove central to the Garda inquiry.