Portlaoise reeling from second tragedy as dad and son die in Turkey moped crash

Family of man (36) and his son (10) making arrangements to go to Alanya

A community is reeling from a second motorbike tragedy following the deaths of a father and son on holiday in Turkey just months after the death of a teenager.

Eoin Fitzpatrick (36) and his son Dylan (10), of Portlaoise, Co Laois, died when the moped they were on collided with a bus in Alanya on Monday afternoon just hours before they were due to fly home.

Dylan’s older brother was also on the family holiday but was not involved in the accident. Family members in Ireland were yesterday trying to make travel arrangements to Turkey.

Portlaoise GAA chairman Eamon Fennelly said it was the second tragedy to befall the community, after the death of 15-year-old David Brown in a quad-bike accident in Laois on Easter Sunday.

“This is the second tragedy that’s after hitting us now in a number of months,” he told the Sunday World.

“Young David Brown was killed and that was horrific. He was a really talented lad. So, this is the second tragedy that’s after hitting the club and this is a big shock as well because this is a family that is immersed in the club.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the extended family and we’ll be there to support them in any possible way that we can,” he added.

Mr Fennelly said Mr Fitzpatrick had been a talented under-age hurler while his father attended every Portlaoise match and his mother worked on the Mná na gClub committee for many years.

“It’s a huge shock for everyone in the club,” he said. “A lot of us were closely connected with Eoin when he was playing. He was a very good player.

“Eoin was a very talented under-age hurler. I remember being at an under-16s hurling final and he must have scored seven, eight, nine points. He was a ciotóg and he was a free taker, and he was the main man from a scoring point of view on his under-age teams.”

Mr Fennelly said Mr Fitzpatrick progressed to adult hurling and also played soccer with Portlaoise AFC.

Monsignor John Byrne, parish priest of Portlaoise, said there was a “dark cloud over the community”.

“Both sides of the family are Portlaoise through and through,” he told RTÉ’s Drivetime. “A great, just wave of shock and sympathy has been extended to them. We know that the family have difficult days ahead now but please God the support of their strong family and community will help.”

He said Dylan had been in fourth class in a local school.

He said the loss of the father and son had sent “ripples” of sadness throughout the community and people are “trying to do their best to get their heads around this and support the family”.

“How a family copes with this is really very, very difficult,” he said. “There is a strong community here and they’re well embedded in the community and there will be those supports.”

Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley, a close neighbour of the Fitzpatricks, said family members were trying to fly out to Turkey in the wake of the tragedy.

He said Mr Fitzpatrick and his sons had been due to fly home to Ireland yesterday.

“They would actually be neighbours of mine here in the estate where I live and obviously there’s shock and devastation at the loss of these two people,” he told RTÉ Radio 1’s News at One.

Mr Stanley said Dylan was “very popular here in the neighbourhood, he would’ve played and mixed with all the kids”.

“Really it’s an awful situation, and the mother of the boy was here. She’s obviously trying to get to Turkey, to fly out at the moment. So it’s a really serious situation,” he said. Mr Stanley said he had spoken to Mr Fitzpatrick’s parents.

“They’ve lost a son and a grandson. It’s a huge shock. In the last few hours of their holiday. It seems to have been a simple quick trip to pick up something. A last-minute errand and the fatal accident happened.”

The holiday tragedy comes after a weekend that saw six people die on Irish roads over the weekend.

A man (41) was killed following a collision in Tipperary on Sunday evening. Other incidents included the deaths of a teenager (19) in a road crash in Tipperary at the weekend and the brother of Ronan Keating, Ciaran, was killed in a separate crash in Co Mayo.

It brings to 98 the number of people killed on Irish roads so far this year - a rise of 17 on this time last year.