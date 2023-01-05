Popular North Face hoodie recalled due to 'strangulation' risk
The drawstrings on the hood pose a “serious strangulation risk” for children.
A hoodie from the hugely popular brand The North Face has been urgently recalled over safety risks.
The Teens’ Oversized Hoodie poses a “strangulation” risk due to the drawstrings in the hood and has been pulled from shelves and online sale.
"Drawstrings can become trapped during various activities of a child leading to potential strangulation,” the brand shared on it’s website.
"There are drawstrings with free ends in the hood of the product.
"Please stop using the product immediately,” a spokesperson for The North Face said.
"Please return the product to the store where it was purchased.”
Read more
The brand is offering full refunds to anyone who bought the hoodie in store, online or in partner stores since last July.
It was sold in three different colours across four sizes and has the product code of 7X4U.
The UK Office for Product Safety and Standards also issued a recall notice, saying there is a “serious risk of strangulation” associated with the hood.
It advised for the product to be recalled as the hoodie “does not meet the requirements of the General Product Safety Regulations 2005.”
The North Face is a hugely popular brand across Ireland and the UK, with multiple stores across the country – including in Dublin and Kildare.
“Please read this information and pass it on to anyone you know who may have purchased this product,” a spokesperson for The North Face said.
"Please return the product to the store where it was purchased. Refunds will be issued for the full purchase price Alternatively, The North Face can also arrange collection; please contact tnf.ieshop@vfc.com to organise this.
“Wearer safety is top priority for The North Face.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the brand said.
