Popular jelly sweets recalled from Irish supermarkets over choking fears

A range of jelly sweets has been pulled from Irish supermarkets due to a possible choking risk.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) is recalling all batches of ABC Assorted Jelly Straws and ABC Assorted Jelly Fruity sweets from retailers across the country.

It said the sweets may present a choking risk “due to the presence of unauthorised gel-forming additives”.

Recall notices for the food products, which originated in Taiwan, will be displayed at tills and other points of sale with consumers receiving refunds for the affected items.

Meanwhile, consumers are advised not to eat the implicated products.

The FSAI is also encouraging households to check their fridges, freezers, cupboards and pantries for other affected food items, including a batch of Iceland Cook from Frozen Creamy Garlic Chicken Breasts in Blankets, which has been recalled due to the presence of Salmonella.

The affected batch is 415g, with an approval number PL 22040305 WE and the best before date 15/8/2023.

The FSAI said that Salmonella typically causes symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between 6 and 72 hours.

It warned that the most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be “bloody” and severe enough to warrant a hospital visit, while a person infected with Salmonella may also suffer a fever, headache, or abdominal cramps.

The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days and the elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to suffer chronic symptoms.

"Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batch. If the chicken has already been consumed, cooking should remove the risk. Raw chicken should always be handled hygienically when defrosting and preparing it, and also cooked thoroughly before eating it,” the FSAI said.