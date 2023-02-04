Popular Dublin restaurant’s 'no dickheads' recruitment ad goes viral

“Come join us and hate and despise a whole new set of colleagues’

A Dublin restaurant has gone viral after posting a recruitment ad specifying that ‘dickheads’ need not apply.

Michael’s, a popular seafood and steak restaurant, located in various parts of the city, are opening a new branch in Blackrock and are looking for staff.

The job ad reads: “Hate your colleagues? Do they drive you fecking mad? Do you secretly snarl at them? Well, come join us and hate and despise a whole new set of colleagues.”

“No dickheads allowed, but we do like personality and we let you be yourself.”

“Don’t worry if you don’t know about wines or think it’ll be all snobby silver service. We’re committed to training our team and helping you to upskill whilst living your best life.”

The advert, posted to Instagram is captioned: “Is it even January if you don’t hate your colleagues, hate your manager, hate your job, hate your boss, hate looking at yourself in the mirror for being a useless sack of shit stuck in a shitty f**king job?”

“Come hate us instead!”

Reacting to the post, followers took the comments.

“Best ad ever,” wrote one person.

“Sounds amazing where do I send my c.v?” asked another.

A third said: “I love this. If only I were 20 years younger. Wishing you guys all the best.”